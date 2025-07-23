SEDL Drives Sugar Industry to NetZero at STAI Expo 2025

New Delhi, 23rd July 2025: Spray Engineering Devices Ltd. (SEDL), a clean-tech engineering company focused on sustainable solutions in evaporation, crystallisation, heat recovery, and thermal process optimisation, is set to showcase its cutting-edge technologies driving India’s sugar and biofuel industries toward net-zero emissions at the 83rd Annual Convention and International Sugar Expo 2025, hosted by the Sugar Technologists’ Association of India (STAI) from 24 to 26 July at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

With sustainability at its core, SEDL is unveiling solutions that address some of the most pressing challenges in industrial processing – reducing fossil fuel dependency, optimising water and energy use, and converting agricultural biomass into value-added green products. From 2G ethanol and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production to zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) systems and decentralised, steam-free jaggery processing, the company is enabling the sugar industry to transition toward energy efficiency and circular economy.

Mr. Vivek Verma, Managing Director, SEDL said “It’s no longer about incremental improvements. The industry needs transformational technologies that address energy use, emissions, and water recovery at the core. Our innovations – from decentralised processing to SAF production – are focused on real-world outcomes: enabling circular economies, empowering rural entrepreneurs, and supporting India’s clean energy roadmap.”

A key focus for SEDL this year is its biomass valorisation approach, which enables sugar mills to extract significantly more value from by-products like bagasse and spent wash. The company has developed a process to convert this biomass into second-generation ethanol and SAF, offering cleaner alternatives to fossil fuels and supporting India’s energy transition. These advanced systems also help mills tap into emerging green markets and unlock additional revenue streams from what was earlier considered waste.

In parallel, SEDL is introducing a Smart Village Model that promotes rural empowerment by decentralising jaggery processing through boiler-less, MVR-based systems. This not only reduces fuel and water use dramatically but also creates income-generating opportunities in local communities.

To tackle the environmental challenge of distillery waste, SEDL is showcasing its steam-free, MVR-based spent wash treatment system. This enables clean water recovery while ensuring compliance with ZLD norms, without relying on chemicals or fossil-fuel-driven evaporation.

In sugar production, SEDL’s new honeycomb calandria batch pan technology enhances heat transfer, reduces boiling time, and improves sugar recovery – resulting in both energy savings and higher productivity. Meanwhile, its condensate-based juice heating system significantly lowers steam consumption and carbon emissions by using recovered condensate in place of fresh steam, improving the steam economy with minimal investment.

As part of its participation at the convention, SEDL will also present five original technical papers – a reflection of its deep R&D focus and long-standing commitment to innovation. The papers cover a range of these breakthrough solutions and their industrial impact, reinforcing the company’s leadership in the clean-tech space.

SEDL will be exhibiting at Stall Nos. 70 and 71, where visitors can explore working prototypes, case studies, and interactive demonstrations of these technologies in action – from water recovery and energy-efficient crystallisation to biomass conversion and effluent treatment.