Moro Hub Welcomes High-Level Delegation from DIFC to Showcase its Cutting-Edge Digital Infrastructure and Smart Solutions

Dubai, UAE, 2 July 2025: His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. The delegation was led by His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, and included Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, Ahmad Albastaki, Senior Vice President, Information Technology at DIFC Authority and Muath Al Kubaisy, Vice President, Information Technology Infrastructure at DIFC Authority. The visit focused on exploring the advanced digital facilities provided by Moro and in addition to diverse smart solutions in the areas of digital transformation, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, smart cities, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

The meeting was attended by Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA; Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman – Energy at Digital DEWA; Abdul Nasser Abbas, Board Member of Digital DEWA; and Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we continue our efforts to cement Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainable digital solutions. Through Digital DEWA, we contribute to accelerating the digital transformation journey and providing advanced digital infrastructure that fosters innovation in the government and private sectors. This supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. We are pleased to welcome the DIFC delegation and showcase our efforts in supporting Dubai’s drive to lead the digital economy, reaffirming the integration of our efforts to achieve local and global sustainability goals.”

The visit began with a comprehensive presentation on Moro Hub’s innovative service offerings across cloud and hosting, cybersecurity, smart cities, IoT, and advanced digital solutions. The presentation provided insights into how Moro Hub enables public and private sector entities to accelerate digital transformation in alignment with the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and smart future.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said: “Dubai’s ascent as a global hub for the future economy is underpinned by visionary partnerships that integrate advanced digital infrastructure with world-leading policy and innovation ecosystems. Our collaboration with Digital DEWA and Moro Hub exemplifies this approach, reinforcing our collective commitment to delivering the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). As the region’s leading global financial centre, DIFC plays a central role in shaping a sustainable, technology-driven economy — one that not only meets the needs of tomorrow, but positions Dubai at the forefront of global innovation.”

Following the presentation, the delegation toured several of Moro Hub’s flagship facilities, including its world-renowned Green Data Centre, the Network Operation Centre (NOC), the Security Operation Centre (SOC), and the Smart Cities and IoT Command Centre. Each stop demonstrated the depth of Moro Hub’s technological capabilities and commitment to secure, reliable, and sustainable digital services.

The visit underscored Moro Hub’s role as a key enabler of digital advancement in the region, showcasing the robust infrastructure, intelligent command centres, and highly secure environments that position the company at the forefront of innovation.