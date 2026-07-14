Liquid Instruments Puts First AI-Powered Instrument Creation in the Hands of Every Engineer

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 14, 2026 — Liquid Instruments , a pioneer in generative instrumentation, today announced GenInst Studio , the first test solution that turns natural language prompts into validated, customized instruments on demand. By combining agentic AI with reconfigurable hardware, GenInst Studio enables engineers to rapidly design and deploy application-specific instruments in minutes rather than months.

Engineers use GenInst Studio to create, validate, and deploy application-specific instruments through an intuitive AI-powered workflow.



Engineers and scientists working at the forefront of technology are often forced to choose between standard instruments that don’t fit their exact needs and custom solutions that require specialist expertise and months of development. GenInst Studio eliminates that tradeoff through an auditable, agentic workflow and intuitive chat interface that guides users from instrument specification through deployment on Moku hardware, delivering real-time, low-latency performance with no FPGA expertise required.

The launch builds on Liquid Instruments’ recent $50 million Series C funding round , co-led by Keysight Technologies and Australia’s National Reconstruction Fund Corporation, accelerating the company’s next generation of AI-enabled test solutions. Trusted by organizations including NASA, NIST, Stanford University, and top U.S. defense primes, Liquid Instruments supports thousands of engineers, scientists, and researchers worldwide.





From hardware-accelerated digital signal processing to custom triggering, controllers, and adaptive signal generation, GenInst Studio unlocks application-specific solutions previously out of reach for most teams.

“The convergence of agentic AI and reconfigurable hardware creates something genuinely new — the ability to build exactly the instrument you need, simply by describing what you want,” said Daniel Shaddock, CEO and co-founder of Liquid Instruments. “That’s something our industry has never seen before.”

Early users report dramatically reduced development times, with test solutions that would have required FPGA expertise and months of effort now realized in a single session.

“I’ve been working with FPGA-based systems for decades, so I know how much expertise custom development normally requires,” said Dr. Grady Koch, Chief Technology Officer, Apex Photonics. “GenInst Studio makes custom capabilities accessible without requiring deep FPGA expertise, allowing engineers to move from concept to working prototype much more quickly.”

The launch is also drawing support from Liquid Instruments’ global partners as well. SI Scientific Instruments GmbH, the company’s distribution partner in Germany, sees global potential for the platform.

“GenInst Studio opens new commercial opportunities by making advanced instrumentation easier to adopt, customize, and scale. We see strong potential for it to help reach new markets, accelerate customer adoption, and create new value across research and industry.”