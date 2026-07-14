Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles Inaugurates Bharat Tex 2026; India’s Largest Global Textile Event Opens with Record International Participation

Bharat Tex 2026

-Where India’s Textile Vision Meets the World’s Trade Ambition

New Delhi, 14 July 2026: Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, today inaugurated Bharat Tex 2026, India’s flagship global textile event, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the commencement of the world’s largest integrated textile value chain event with record international participation. Organised by the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) with the support of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, Bharat Tex 2026 has brought together more than 6,000 buyers from over 130 countries, and over 1.3 lakh trade visitors, spanning more than 1.6 million sq. ft. of exhibition space and featuring over 20,000 textile products, reaffirming India’s emergence as a trusted global sourcing destination and a strategic partner in resilient, sustainable and innovation-driven textile value chains.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Shri Pabitra Margherita, Hon’ble Minister of State for Textiles; Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles; senior officials of the Government of India; Shri Naren Goenka, Chairman, and Shri Bhadresh Dodhia, Co-Chairman, Organising Committee, Bharat Tex; Ministers and Officials from partner States; global buyers; sourcing heads; industry leaders; exporters; investors; and representatives from across the international textile ecosystem.

Reflecting on Bharat Tex’s growing international profile, the ceremony was also attended by the Russian Ministerial delegation led by Hon. Timur Gavaev, Minister of Agriculture, Russian Federation and also attended by High Commissioner and Ministerial Delegations from New Zealand led by Hon. Mark Patterson, Associate Minister of Agriculture and Minister for Rural Communities, further reinforcing the event’s emergence as a platform for global trade and policy dialogue.

Underlining the truly national character of this edition, the event has brought together eight Sponsor States, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, alongside nine participating States and Union Territories, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Manipur, Rajasthan and West Bengal, showcasing their industrial infrastructure, investment opportunities and policy support.

The ceremony was also graced by the presence of Hon’ble Chief Ministers Shri Bhagwant Mann of Punjab and Dr. Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh, together with Ministers and senior officials from partner States: Shri Rakesh Sachan, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister for Handloom & Textile, Khadi & Village Industries and Sericulture (Uttar Pradesh); Shri Aman Arora, Cabinet Minister, Department of Industries and Commerce, and Shri K.A.P. Sinha, IAS, Chief Secretary (Punjab); Shri Sanjay Savkare, Hon’ble Textile Minister (Maharashtra); Ms. Mamta Varma, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries & Mines Department (Gujarat); Miss Shreyasi Singh, Minister, Department of Industries, Shri Pratyaya Amrit, IAS, Chief Secretary, and Shri Kundan Kumar, IAS, Secretary, Department of Industries (Bihar); Smt. Rohini Sindhuri, IAS, Secretary to Government, Commerce & Industries Department (Karnataka); Thiru M. Vijay Balaji, Hon’ble Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Khadi, and Selvi S. Keerthana, Hon’ble Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce (Tamil Nadu); Shri Biswajit Daimary, Hon’ble Minister of Textiles (Assam); and Ms. Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor, Industries & Commerce (Nagaland).

To further strengthen Centre-State-industry collaboration, dedicated State Investor Connect Sessions are being held for Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana and Tamil Nadu over the course of the event, including a focused PM MITRA Master Developer Session for Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, aimed at translating policy support into on-ground investment.

Reflecting Bharat Tex’s growing international profile, the event would also be attended by the following dignitaries: Hon. Timur Gavaev, Minister of Agriculture, Russian Federation; Hon. Mark Patterson, Associate Minister of Agriculture and Minister for Rural Communities, New Zealand; and senior representatives from the Cambodian delegation, among other international dignitaries.

Beyond the inaugural stage, Bharat Tex 2026 will host over 350 speakers, including international experts, industry leaders, CXOs, policymakers and thought leaders from more than 20 countries, supported by a dedicated International Pavilion for structured cross-border engagement. Ministerial delegations from New Zealand, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are participating in the event, while industry and business delegations from the United States, Japan, Spain, United Kingdom, Portugal, Russia, South Africa, New Zealand, the UAE, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar, among others, are expected over the four days.

Special bilateral sessions will cover the India-US cotton partnership, the India-New Zealand wool ecosystem, the India-UK FTA in action, a dedicated Japan delegation engagement and Russia-focused textile discussions.

Bharat Tex 2026 showcases India’s complete textile ecosystem, with thousands of business exhibitors spanning fibres, yarns, fabrics, apparel and fashion, home textiles, technical textiles, handlooms, handicrafts, machinery and ancillary industries, alongside India’s renowned textile clusters such as Tirupur, Ichalkaranji and Ahmedabad.

International exhibitors from 14 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, Portugal, Spain, New Zealand, South Korea, South Africa and Nepal, are participating, alongside institutional representation from the United Nations and European Union, and key industry sponsors including Trident, Vardhman Textiles, RSWM, Shahi Exports, Colorjet, Arvind, PDS Limited and Sattva. Over four days, the event serves as a comprehensive platform for trade, investment, policy dialogue and international business engagement, bringing together stakeholders from across the global textile value chain.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Giriraj Singh said that Bharat Tex has, within just three editions, evolved into a globally recognised platform for trade, investment, innovation and policy dialogue, reflecting the confidence of the global textile industry in India’s manufacturing capabilities, policy ecosystem and long-term growth potential. Referring to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s 5F Vision from Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, he said Bharat Tex has become a powerful platform connecting Indian enterprise with global markets while strengthening India’s position across international textile value chains. “The world doesn’t just need a supplier – it needs a reliable partner with innovation at scale. From sustainable and circular fibres to smart manufacturing and technical textiles, India is leading the future of textiles” he said.

Highlighting the policy foundations underpinning the sector’s growth, the Hon’ble Minister said seven PM MITRA Mega Textile Parks are under development across the country with an anticipated investment of nearly INR 70,000 crore, expected to create over 21 lakh jobs. He added that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme continues to draw investment into man-made fibre, technical textiles and high-value garmenting, and that the SAMARTH scheme has skilled over 5 lakh persons, nearly 88% of them women. These interventions, he said, are transforming India’s textile ecosystem into a globally competitive manufacturing base capable of attracting greater investments, expanding exports and generating quality employment.

Referring to India’s expanding engagement with global markets, Shri Giriraj Singh observed that India’s recently concluded Free Trade Agreements, including the India-Australia ECTA, the India-UAE and India-Oman CEPAs, and the India-UK CETA, are opening new opportunities for Indian textile exports by strengthening market access and enabling deeper integration into global supply chains, with negotiations with the European Union and other major economies continuing to progress. He emphasised that these agreements, combined with India’s manufacturing capabilities and policy reforms, position the country to emerge as the sourcing partner of choice in an increasingly diversified and resilient global textile supply chain.

Reiterating the Government’s long-term vision for the sector, the Hon’ble Minister stated that textiles will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, with exports targeted to grow from around USD 37.7 billion today to USD 100 billion by 2030. He underlined Style, Scale, Skill and Sustainability as the guiding pillars for the sector’s future growth and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to building globally competitive, technology-driven and environmentally responsible textile value chains.

In his address, Shri Pabitra Margherita, Hon’ble Minister of State for Textiles, said Bharat Tex has, over three editions, cemented its position as the world’s largest integrated textiles event and a symbol of India’s growing leadership in the global textile and apparel industry. He noted that the European Union imports textiles and apparel worth over USD 292.8 billion annually, while India’s textile and apparel exports to the EU currently stand at around USD 10.4 billion, indicating enormous potential for future growth. He also highlighted the untapped potential of India’s Northeast as a hub for natural fibres such as Eri, Muga and Mulberry silk, and encouraged international buyers, brands and investors to explore partnerships with enterprises from the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, said, “The world no longer just sources from India, increasingly, the world chooses to partner with India.” She noted that this year’s edition reflects the truly national character of Bharat Tex, with eight sponsor States and nine participating States and Union Territories coming together on a single platform, and added that sustained policy interventions, including the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, the National Technical Textiles Mission, the Export Promotion Mission and Union Budget 2026-27 initiatives such as the National Fibre Scheme and the Tex-Eco Initiative, are feeding into the Ministry’s Vision 2030 target of USD 100 billion in textile exports.

Reflecting Bharat Tex’s growing international stature, the inaugural ceremony also witnessed the exchange of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between the Bharat Tex Trade Federation (BTTF) and Première Vision Paris, one of the world’s foremost textile and fashion sourcing platforms. The LoI was signed by Ms. Florence Rousson, Chief Executive Officer, Fashion Division, Première Vision SA, and Shri Naren Goenka, Chairman, BTTF, in the presence of Shri Giriraj Singh. The strategic partnership marks a significant step towards deepening India-Europe collaboration across innovation, sustainability, design excellence, trend intelligence, buyer-seller engagement and global market access, while creating new opportunities for Indian manufacturers, exporters, MSMEs and designers to engage with leading international brands and fashion houses.

The partnership establishes a framework across three areas: an exhibition partnership between Bharat Tex and Première Vision Paris, joint export promotion to enhance the visibility of Indian and French manufacturers in European and global markets, and a Joint Steering Committee to guide implementation. The collaboration is expected to facilitate greater institutional cooperation, reciprocal participation in major textile events, exchange of global best practices, promotion of sustainable sourcing and stronger business linkages between Indian industry and the international fashion ecosystem, further elevating Bharat Tex as a globally recognised textile platform.

Speaking on the partnership, Shri Giriraj Singh said, “This partnership is another significant step in positioning Bharat Tex as a truly global platform. It will help Indian MSMEs, first-time exporters and manufacturers connect with leading European buyers, while showcasing India’s strengths as a reliable, innovative and sustainable sourcing destination. It also reinforces India’s growing role as a trusted partner in the global textile value chain.”

Over the next four days, Bharat Tex 2026 will host more than 100 knowledge sessions, comprising 39 panel discussions, 16 roundtables, 37 masterclasses and 8 State sessions, supported by more than 50 knowledge partners and covering themes such as trade and investment, sustainability, Industry 5.0, innovation, technical textiles, fashion, policy and global sourcing.

Alongside these sessions, the platform is set to facilitate over 4,000 curated B2B meetings, more than 100 B2G meetings and the signing of over 30 MoUs spanning trade, investment, technology, sustainability and market access, translating conversations into commerce across the global textile value chain.

The event will also host the CITI Textile Sustainability Awards 2026, recognising responsible business practices across seven focus areas: Resource Efficiency, Energy & Emissions, Circular Economy, Sustainable Materials, Social Responsibility, Responsible Business and Industry Collaboration.

To enable seamless engagement, Bharat Tex 2026 is leveraging its Mobile App and Pre-Fair Directory as integrated digital business platforms, enabling exhibitor discovery, meeting scheduling, event navigation, QR-based lead capture, digital badge access, AI-assisted support and advance buyer-seller matchmaking for a more efficient, data-driven business experience.