Pristine Unreleased Version of Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt Leads Goldin’s 2026 Summer Pop Culture Auction

Auction house offers more than 1,000 collectibles tied to Nintendo, Pokémon, Superman, Metallica, among others

August 15, 2026 – Goldin, an internationally recognized auction house known for rare and record-breaking collectible sales, today opened its Summer Pop Culture Elite Auction offering over 400 trading cards, 280 video games, 270 comics and magazines–including 25 original artworks–alongside more than 250 pop culture toys, and 50 vinyl records and VHS tapes. Spanning franchises from Nintendo and Pokémon to beloved characters of Superman and Harry Potter to cultural figures like Metallica and Bob Ross, Goldin’s Summer Pop Culture Elite Auction encompasses memorabilia for all pop culture collectors.

Following the recent detection of a box containing unreleased versions of Super Mario Bros. / Duck Hunt, the auction brings the first of this astounding Nintendo Wire find to public auction. This 1988 NES Nintendo Super Mario Bros./Duck Hunt (USA) Cartridge and Manual received a perfect 10 grading, a first in PSA history for any cartridge. The discovery is so rare that PSA leadership shared their shock with reporters covering the unearthing and pristine condition.

Additional videogame highlights include a 1999 GB Nintendo Game Boy Pokemon Yellow Version: Special Pikachu Edition (USA) Sealed Video Game with a PSA 9.8/A+ as well as a 1997 PS1 Sony PlayStation Final Fantasy VII (USA) Sealed Video Game at CGC 9.9/A++.

The 1996 Pokémon Japanese CoroCoro Unpeeled Promo Sheets Collection stands at the front of the Pop Culture Elite trading card lineup. Featuring the undeniably iconic Pikachu and Jigglypuff promo cards, these glossy cards are widely regarded as the very first Pokémon TCG cards in history as published in Japan on October 15, 1996–predating the official Japanese Base Set retail launch by five days. Enthusiasts can further find several highly-graded Pokémon pieces such as 2014 Pokémon World Championships No. 2 Trainer with CGC GEM MINT 10, a 2014 Pokémon World Championships No. 3 Trainer at CGC PRISTINE 10, and a 1999 Pokémon Japanese Vending Masaki Promo Holo complete set (5), featuring Gengar, Golem, Alakazam achieving PSA MINT 9.

TV and film-adjacent trading cards feature a 2004 ArtBox Harry Potter Prisoner of Azkaban Card autographed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint at PSA NM-MT 8, and a Millenial-favorite cartoon in a 2025 Topps Chrome SpongeBob SquarePants Red Refractor #25 with PSA GEM MT 10.

Graded magazine offerings span a Jul./Aug. 1988 Nintendo Power #1 (Newsstand) receiving a Pop 5 grading, with two higher copies in existence, alongside an instantly-recognizable Dec. 1953 Playboy First Issue featuring Marilyn Monroe’s first-ever cover (Newsstand) at CGC 7.5. Printed pages further include comics from both DC and the Marvel Universe with a 1939 Superman #1 – Origin of Superman at CGC Restored 5.0, a 1962 Amazing Fantasy #15, signed and inscribed by Stan Lee at CGC Signature Series 3.0, and a 1963 Tales of Suspense #39 featuring the first appearance of Iron Man with CGC 7.5.

Original artwork includes a 1984 He-Man Masters of the Universe Original William George Oil Painting, measuring 44.25″ x 34.75” as well as an original Bob Ross MTV Oil Painting on Canvas at 24” x 18”.

Heavy metal music lovers and members of Metallica Nation will be thrilled by multiple in-sleeve vinyl records in the Summer Pop Culture Elite Auction. A 1983 “Kill ‘Em All” from Megaforce Records is signed by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Cliff Burton, having received a VMG EX 8.0 with JSA LOA at Pop 1. Additionally, a 1986 “Master of Puppets” Elektra specialty pressing is signed by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Cliff Burton and includes a printed inner sleeve, graded VMG NM 9.0 with JSA LOA Pop 1.

The Pop Culture auction would not be complete without classic toys, and this summer’s rendition features a 2026 Stern Pinball x Pokemon LE (#646/750) Boxed, Sealed Pinball Machine and several 1970s-era Kenner Star Wars action figures such as Luke Skywalker with Telescoping Saber and a complete action figure set in a custom display case.

Goldin’s Summer Pop Culture Elite Auction is open for regular bidding through Wednesday, September 9. Extended bidding begins at 10 PM ET.

Concurrently, the company’s 2026 Sports Monthly Sports Elite Auction #7 continues through Saturday, August 15. Additionally, Goldin is set to open the Summer Goldin 100 Auction on Monday, August 17, the Monthly Sports Elite Auction #8 on Friday, August 21, and the 2026 Summer Movie Prop & Memorabilia Auction is scheduled to open Wednesday, August 26. Consignment inquiries can be sent to sell@goldin.com.