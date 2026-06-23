Prodoscore Launches MCP Connector, Bringing Workforce Intelligence Into Enterprise AI Workflows

New Offering Allows Enterprise AI Assistants to Analyze Workforce Intelligence Alongside CRM, Project, Financial and Operational Data

LOS ANGELES– As organizations of all sizes increasingly adopt AI assistants to handle routine tasks, workforce intelligence remains one of the last major data sources isolated from business decision-making. Today, Prodoscore, a leading provider of employee productivity and data intelligence software, announced the launch of the Prodoscore MCP server, enabling enterprise AI assistants to query workforce intelligence alongside data from any connected business tool and surface answers that no single platform could provide on its own.

Prodoscore’s MCP Connector is built on Model Context Protocol, an open standard for AI-to-tool connectivity, supported by Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft. Once connected, AI assistants including Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini and Copilot can draw on Prodoscore’s workforce data alongside tools like Salesforce, Jira, Asana, HubSpot and Slack.

Use cases span every major business function. A sales leader can ask which reps show declining activity and cross-reference their pipeline results. An HR leader can identify which teams show decreased engagement alongside open roles. A finance leader can flag expensive software licenses with low employee usage.

“Organizations aren’t lacking data – they’re lacking a way to connect it all together to see the full picture of a company and its workforce,” said Sam Naficy, Prodoscore CEO. “With the MCP Connector, one question to an AI assistant returns an answer that spans a company’s entire tech stack. That’s how true business intelligence should work, and Prodoscore is the first workforce analytics provider to introduce an MCP server. Companies simply cannot have an educated AI transformation without Prodoscore’s MCP, as it provides data, facts and granularity in a visible, engaging and thoughtful way.”

Additionally, for distributed and hybrid workforces, the MCP Connector transforms workforce intelligence from standalone dashboards into a core layer of enterprise decision-making. The Connector is read-only, applies existing role-based permissions automatically and does not use customer data to train external AI models.