Lightrun Launches First-Ever Pull Request (PR) Review Tool That Simulates Proposed Changes Against a Live Production Environment

Runtime Aware PR Verifier Catches Code Change Failures That Are Missed

By Tests, Static Analysis and AI Reviewers

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 — Lightrun, the leader in software reliability, today announced the Runtime Aware PR Verifier, the first-ever solution to confirm how a new pull request (PR) will impact live production, before deployment.

Unlike tools that estimate risk based on how production code previously behaved, Lightrun collects live runtime data from the exact code paths the PR touches. It then simulates how the new code would behave in place of the old, before a single line is merged. Each PR receives a risk score from risky to safe, based on how the change behaves against live execution paths, dependency interactions, and real traffic. This catches failures that static analysis, test environments, and other AI reviewers miss.

The Runtime Aware PR Verifier goes beyond catching regressions. It reviews the original ticket and evaluates how the proposed change will impact the live runtime activity. That means every edge case, use case, and piece of requested functionality is confirmed in the implementation. Because the verification runs against real production behavior, it reduces both missed issues and false positives, ensuring that all requirements are met in the first deployment iteration, not the third.

“AI coding agents have removed the bottleneck on writing code; a backend engineer using Copilot or Claude Code can produce 10 times more PRs than they could two years ago,” said Or Golan, R&D Lead of Lightrun’s AI Labs. “However, with AI comes bugs, and the most dangerous bugs are those that pass code review, clear every test, and then quietly break existing functionality after deployment. Our Runtime Aware PR Verifier identifies these hidden issues by testing how the pull requests would actually behave in production, even when traditional testing shows no problems.”

The solution provides business benefits, including:

– Fewer production incidents post-merge

– Reduced MTTR (mean time to repair)

– Lower cost of review and QA

– Improved deployment frequency

– Reduced cloud and data costs