Padma Vibhushan Prof. M. M. Sharma Inaugurates NMIMS Ph.D. Batch 2026

Mumbai, July 27: SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies inaugurated its Ph.D. Batch 2026, welcoming a new cohort of doctoral scholars across thirteen disciplines. The ceremony marked the beginning of their doctoral journey and reaffirmed the University’s commitment to nurturing research excellence, interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation.

The inauguration was graced by Padma Vibhushan Prof. Man Mohan Sharma, one of India’s foremost chemical engineers, former Director of the University Department of Chemical Technology, and the first Indian engineer elected a Fellow of the Royal Society , as the Chief Guest. A recipient of both the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, Prof. Sharma is renowned for his pioneering contributions to chemical engineering, research and institution building.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Provost (Administration); Dr. Abhishek Ranjan, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Tanmoy Chakraborty, Registrar; and Dr. Mayank Joshipura, Dean, School of Business Management (Research, Innovation & Faculty Development), along with deans, faculty members, research supervisors and the newly inducted doctoral scholars.

The Ph.D. Batch 2026 comprises scholars from Management, Pharmaceutical Sciences, Engineering, Data Science, Science, Physiotherapy, Mathematics, Statistics, Commerce, Economics, Law, Architecture and Liberal Arts, reflecting NMIMS’ multidisciplinary approach to research and innovation.

Addressing the incoming doctoral scholars, Prof. Sharma delivered a powerful call to strengthen India’s research culture, stating that,

“Prosperity of a nation can be linked to the number of Ph.D.s per million population. Research is about passion, patience and diligence. Don’t be afraid of failures, because failures are harbingers of success. Without inventions, innovation will not come. Ideas matter much more than affluence of facilities. I congratulate NMIMS for its commitment to strengthening doctoral research and nurturing a vibrant research culture. Work hard with passion, with total commitment, and enjoy your life.”

Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Provost (Administration), NMIMS, said,

“A Ph.D. is an opportunity to move beyond being a consumer of knowledge and become a creator of knowledge. The knowledge you create should be disseminated for the wider good. Your research should not exist in isolation, but should contribute to solving business problems, societal challenges and, more importantly, the planet’s problems.”

Through its robust doctoral programmes, distinguished faculty and interdisciplinary research ecosystem, SVKM’s NMIMS empowers Ph.D. scholars to become knowledge creators, innovation leaders and contributors to academia, industry and society.