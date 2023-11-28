QNAP Releases New PCIe Interface SATA HDD JBOD Storage Enclosure Series

Taipei, Taiwan, November 28, 2023 — QNAP® Systems, Inc. today launched the new PCIe JBOD storage enclosures TL-Rx00PES-RP series, featuring PCIe Gen 3 x8, and providing up to 64 Gb/s data transfer speed.

TL-R1600PES-RP: 16 drive bays; 3U rackmount model

TL-R1200PES-RP: 12 drive bays; 2U rackmount model

Users can expand existing NAS storage volumes to petabyte-class by connecting multiple TL-Rx00PES-RP series, without requiring RAID-rebuilding on the host NAS. The TL-Rx00PES-RP series supports SATA drives, allowing businesses to choose from a wide range of enterprise hard drives. This series is ideal for businesses who want to archive/back up virtualization applications, surveillance recordings, large data, and multimedia.

“Technological advancement usually comes at the cost of increased storage requirements. Organizations which handle particularly large data sets, such as research institutions and media production companies, require easy-to-scale solutions. QNAP presents the TL-Rx00PES-RP series as a petabyte-class storage solution for them. The TL-Rx00PES-RP series supports SATA drives, which are budget-friendly and available with large capacities,” said Jerry Deng, Product Manager of QNAP.

The TL-Rx00PES-RP series turn on/off is linked with the host NAS, which helps to reduce hardware management tasks for IT staff. Storage expansion cards QXP-3X8PES (PCIe Gen 3 x8) or the QXP-3X4PES (PCIe Gen 3 x4) are required for the NAS to scale up with the TL-Rx00PES-RP series expansion enclosures.

Availability

The new TL-Rx00PES-RP series and the companion expansion cards are now available. For more information, and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup, please visit www.qnap.com.

*QNAP calculated the effective capacity assuming RAID 60 with 22 TB hard drives, PB-to-PiB conversion, and using storage utilization processes such as pool over-provisioning.