Shadowland StagesPresents Miss Bennet Christmas at Pemberley – a Holiday Classic

Ellenville, NY, November 28, 2023 –SHADOWLAND STAGES is excited to bring audiences the much-loved holiday production Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. Written as a delightful sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, this romantic comedy hilariously reunites cherished characters at the Darcy home for a festive celebration. Recognized as one of the most produced plays in the U.S., Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley will grace the MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES from December 1 through 17.

This family-friendly romance stars Laura Cable* (last seen at SHADOWLAND in the 2023 hit comedy The 39 Steps) as Mary, the bookish middle sister coming into her own. Making his SHADOWLAND STAGES debut is Michael Raver*, portraying the anxious introvert Arthur de Bourgh, who Mary finds to be a kindred spirit and intellectual equal.

Directed by Brendan Burke, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley unfolds two years after the events of Jane Austen’s masterpiece. Mary, growing weary of her role as the dutiful daughter amid her sisters’ romantic escapades, discovers a potential love interest in Arthur – a “single man in possession of a good fortune.” Mary must learn to be the heroine of her own story that the San Francisco Chronicle calls a “perfectly constructed love story.”

Also in the cast are Melody Ladd* as Elizabeth “Lizzie” Darcy, Katharina Schmidt as Anne, Ben Williamson* as Mr. Darcy, Devon Caraway* as Jane Bennet, Lena Pepe* as Lydia Bennet Wickham, and Matthew Zimmerman* as Charles.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the charm and warmth of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley – a heartwarming tale of love, family, and self-discovery set against the backdrop of the holiday season. “An unstuffy, highly entertaining and warm-spirited work, the kind of thing multiple generations can enjoy together.”(Chicago Tribune)

For this holiday production, SHADOWLAND performance times will feature an earlier evening curtain time on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 PM ($43), and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 PM ($39). Preview performances are scheduled for December 1 at 7:00 PM and December 2 at 2 PM, with tickets priced at $35.

Tickets for Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley are now on sale and can be purchased online at shadowlandstages.org. For more information, contact SHADOWLAND STAGES at (845) 647-5511.

SHADOWLAND STAGES, now in its remarkable 38th year, continues to be a beacon of artistic excellence in the Hudson Valley. From May to December, the theatre presents a diverse season of seven shows, including two musicals and a heartwarming holiday production. Alongside its mainstage presentations, SHADOWLAND STAGES proudly hosts the Academy at SHADOWLAND STAGES, an esteemed education program that offers a wide range of classes in acting, dance, and music for individuals of all ages.