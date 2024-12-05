SmartBear Acquires QMetry, Extending AI and Test Management Solutions

December 05, 2024,Somerville, Mass., Santa Clara, Calif., United States & Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India : SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, today announced its acquisition of QMetry, provider of a comprehensive AI-enabled digital quality platform designed to scale software quality that is trusted by enterprises globally, including leading Fortune 500 companies. This strategic acquisition will further enable agility for DevOps teams to speed up feature delivery, shorten time-to-market, and consistently deliver high-quality software.

“At SmartBear, we’re focused on transforming how teams deliver quality software,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “QMetry’s innovative solutions align perfectly with our objectives. By adding their powerful test management and AI-enabled tools to our portfolio, we’re expanding our technical and market footprint to drive this important mission forward.”

Built on trusted, powerful, and compliance-driven test management, QMetry’s GenAI-enabled platform allows organizations to scale testing efforts, reduce manual tasks, and accelerate release cycles. Equipped with features such as approval workflows, e-signature capabilities, advanced reporting, flexible deployment options, auto test case generation, flaky test detection, and ISO and SOC 2 compliance, SmartBear is well positioned to solidify its reach in regulated industries such as healthcare, finance, and government. It also furthers the company’s existing synergy with Microsoft Azure and Atlassian Marketplace.

“Joining SmartBear marks a new chapter for QMetry, and we’re excited to combine our strengths to continue delivering exceptional quality solutions to our customers,” said Makarand Teje, CEO of QMetry. “Our AI-driven solution is designed to help organizations scale their test management efforts, and with SmartBear, we’ll be able to accelerate innovation and create even greater value for development teams worldwide.”

As an integral component of SmartBear Test Hub, QMetry will empower teams managing complex applications to streamline testing activities, gain clear insights into application health, and lower the total cost of ownership. With AI-enabled capabilities like test case design, optimization, and reporting, QMetry helps development teams optimize workflows and improve test coverage across multiple platforms.

Test Hub is part of SmartBear’s broader commitment to simplify the developer experience by connecting more than 20 of its popular tools and respective functionalities into intuitive solution hubs. SmartBear API Hub, SmartBear Insight Hub, and SmartBear Test Hub feature HaloAI, an advanced AI-driven capability that is being introduced across SmartBear’s product portfolio.