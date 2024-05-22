Tata Communications and Cisco Launch Webex Calling to Transform Cloud Communication in India

Bengaluru, India, May 22nd, 2024: Tata Communications, a global communications technology player, and Cisco, a worldwide leader in technology, strengthened their partnership to launch Webex Calling with cloud Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) for enterprises doing business in India. Called Webex Calling by Tata Communications, this is a first-of-its-kind service in India that will be offered by integrating Cisco’s Webex Calling with the cloud voice services of Tata Communications GlobalRapide platform.

Webex Calling is a modern and complete business phone system that delivers enterprise-grade calling through a globally available cloud platform with over 14 million users around the world. It provides businesses with powerful innovations, flexible deployment options and centralized administration. Integrating Webex Calling with Tata Communications Cloud PSTN reach and local regulatory expertise in the Indian market will provide enterprises with an enhanced connectivity and collaboration experience.

Daisy Chittilapilly, President, Cisco India & SAARC said, “Hybrid work has heightened the need for enterprises to deliver seamless, secure and reliable collaboration experiences. Webex Calling simplifies businesses’ cloud transition through flexible migration choices, top-notch reliability, and AI-driven collaboration tools and devices. We are confident that Webex Calling by Tata Communications will empower businesses to thrive with hybrid work and deliver an unparalleled experience for customers.”

“Webex Calling by Tata Communications” will enable enterprises to scale their communication infrastructure while complying with applicable laws in India, without upfront investments in server hardware. Users across the country will have access to additional collaboration workloads in the Webex Suite, including Meetings, Messaging, and Webinars, AI-powered innovations such as audio intelligence, and a complete range of devices and more. This makes “Webex Calling by Tata Communications” beneficial for businesses of all sizes seeking expansion opportunities in India and positioning them for accelerated growth and success.

Arijit Bonnerjee, Sr Vice President and Head – India, Tata Communications, said, “We’ve been delivering enhanced employee experiences for business worldwide with Cisco. And, today we’re thrilled to announce a dedicated capability hosted in India – for national enterprises as well as global MNCs operating here. This marks a significant milestone in our partnership with Cisco, driving innovation and delivering an intelligent interaction fabric for enterprises in the digital era.”

Webex Calling by Tata Communications is now generally available.