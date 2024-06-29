Turn-Based RPG with Tactical Combat and Roguelike Storytelling Ash of Gods

Nicosia, Cyprus, June 29, 2024 –The mobile version of Ash of Gods: Redemption has retained all the advantages of a PC game: a twisted story, stunning art and an amazing soundtrack, but its interface has undergone significant redesign. The updated UI for battles and dialogues makes the game comfortable even on small mobile screens. You can learn about specific changes and the team’s upcoming plans, or ask the developers any questions in the Discord channel dedicated to the development of games in the Ash of Gods universe:

Get the mobile version of Ash of Gods: Redemption on Google Play:

Ash of Gods: Redemption will be available on Google Play for $9.99 / €9.49 / £7.99. The enhanced version with new voiceover, battle system and improved translations will become available both on Steam and mobile devices in a few months.

Three separate protagonists rise in response to a centuries-old menace once thought to be mere folklore. Captain Thorn Brenin, the bodyguard Lo Pheng, the scribe Hopper Rouley, and many others, do not yet know that the reapers have returned and intend to drown the world in blood so that they may awaken the sleeping gods.

Ash of Gods’ storyline is constantly evolving in response to players’ choices, sometimes even resulting in death. But, the death of a character is not game over. Instead, the story moves forward with the death of that character and previous choices continuing to impact future events.

Combat in Ash of Gods is a blend of both traditional turn-based strategy and CCG gameplay. While individual tactics will depend upon the skills and classes of the characters, players will unlock and accumulate cards that have the power to unleash powerful abilities, sometimes altering the course of an entire battle.

Exploring the universe of Ash of Gods

Ash of Gods: Redemption is the first full-length game that takes place in Terminus, which is the universe of the series. Players who want to get acquainted with this medieval fantasy world more can play AurumDust’s game Ash of Gods: The Way. The events of The Way take place 20 years after Redemption and new heroes try to stop a new horrible war.