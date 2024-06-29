Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Fredericksburg Machine & Steel, LLC and SRF, LLC

Fredericksburg, VA, June 29, 2024 — Benchmark International has successfully facilitated the transaction between Fredericksburg, VA-based Fredericksburg Machine & Steel, LLC dba Viking Steel Fabricators and Norfolk, VA-based SRF, LLC dba Chesapeake Bay Steel, Inc.

Founded in 1950, Viking Steel Fabricators has built a solid reputation for specializing in the fabrication and installation of structural and miscellaneous steel, ornamental iron, and custom stairs and handrails. Alongside these core services, the company also sells steel and miscellaneous metals, offering a wide range of products to meet diverse client needs. In addition to their fabrication and installation services, Viking Steel Fabricators is dedicated to historic preservation, providing expert restoration and repair services to maintain and enhance historical structures. Their comprehensive service offerings make them a trusted partner for both modern and historical steel projects.

“Viking Steel President Christopher ‘Luke’ Breivik and his team have built a great business with strong customer relationships in the private, public, and government sectors,” commented Benchmark Transaction Director Sean Fechtmann. “The quality of their work speaks for itself, with approximately 80% of customers being repeat customers and more than 70 years in operation.”

Chesapeake Bay Steel specializes in steel fabrication and erection. They have serviced the Tidewater area since 1962, but their reputation has grown through their decades of experience in the steel industry alongside being a family-owned and operated business. They specialize in framing, joist, decking, stairs, railings, and metal fabrication projects. The addition of Viking Steel Fabricators to their portfolio further enhances their strategic growth plans by broadening their existing service offerings. Viking Steel’s leadership team will remain intact to assist in the company’s future growth.