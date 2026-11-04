Valens Semiconductor Introduces the VS6310 Chipset, Bringing Power-Efficient USB3 Extension Directly into Video Conferencing Devices

Low-power chipset enables manufacturers to integrate USB3 extension into a variety of conference room peripherals, reducing the need for external extender boxes

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 4, 2026-– Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a leading provider of high-performance connectivity chipsets, today announced the VS6310, a low-power USB3 extension chipset designed for integration directly into e/PTZ cameras, touch controllers, active cables and other small conference room peripherals. Building on the company’s VS6320, the VS6310’s lower power consumption makes it ideal for embedded designs that reduce the need for external extender boxes.

Video conferencing systems increasingly rely on high-quality cameras and other USB peripherals distributed throughout the room. Integrating USB3 extension directly into these devices reduces the need for separate extender boxes, resulting in simpler setups with fewer components to install and connect. With typical power consumption of less than 1 watt, the VS6310 addresses the power constraints of embedded designs, opening new opportunities across professional AV and video conferencing applications.

“The VS6310 opens new opportunities for our customers to integrate USB3 extension directly into their products,” said Gili Friedman, Head of Audio-Video Business at Valens Semiconductor. “Its lower power consumption makes it suited for embedded designs, helping manufacturers reduce the need for external extender boxes and deliver simpler, cleaner video conferencing setups.”

Compliant with the HDBaseT-USB3 standard, the VS6310 extends USB3 at up to 2.5 Gbps, alongside USB2 at 480 Mbps and control signals, over standard Category cable for distances of up to 40 meters. The chipset supports all USB transfer types and is interoperable with the VS6320, enabling manufacturers to select the appropriate combination of bandwidth, reach and power consumption for each peripheral.

VS6310 samples will be available in mid-November 2026, with mass production scheduled for January 2027.