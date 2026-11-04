Peggy Lillis Foundation Launches Eighth Annual “See C. Diff” Campaign With Expanded Patient Focus During National C. Diff Awareness Month

New observances will shift attention toward treatment access for pediatric patients and the long-term impacts of the infection on survivors

BROOKLYN, NY | Nov 04: The Peggy Lillis Foundation (PLF) for C. diff Education & Advocacy today announced its plans for National C. diff Awareness Month this November. The “See C. diff” campaign, in its eighth year, is PLF’s signature annual awareness initiative, bringing attention to Clostridioides difficile (C. diff), a serious infection that impacts half a million Americans every year.

The organization’s “See C. diff” campaign, in its eighth year, will include two new observances to bring attention to expand the conversation to two often-overlooked patient communities, children and survivors. This year’s expanded campaign reflects the need for a broader and more sustained conversation about who is affected by C. diff and what it will take to reduce its impact.

“C. diff does not affect just one type of person, and ending it will not take just one approach,” said Christian John Lillis, Co-Founder and CEO of the Peggy Lillis Foundation. “This year’s campaign is about expanding who is included in the conversation. We want parents to know that children can be affected. We want survivors to know their experiences matter and can help others. And we want everyone to understand that awareness, prevention, patient engagement, scientific progress, and advocacy all have a role to play in the fight against C. diff.”

“About 20,000 children are diagnosed with C. diff every year. They often spend months suffering with symptoms and jumping between treatments, leaving families feeling lost and helpless,” said Dr. Stacy Kahn, the Director of the Fecal Microbiota Transplantation program at Boston Children‘s Hospital. “National C. diff Awareness Month is an opportunity to recognize what these young patients are going through and raise awareness of the need for increased research into and regulation of effective treatment options.”

Highlights of this year’s campaign include:

Pediatric C. Diff Awareness Week (November 2-8): A new weekly focus to educate parents and providers about the barriers pediatric patients face and to share resources on appropriate treatment pathways. While C. diff is often associated with older adults, pediatric cases are often under-recognized and poorly understood, leaving families and providers with limited guidance.

C . diff Survivors Day (November 14): The inaugural observance will honor people who have battled C . diff and create a space for survivors to share their experiences, connect with one another and provide resources to aid in their continued health. Leading up to the observance, PLF will highlight survivor stories that demonstrate the many different ways C . diff can affect a person’s health and life.

The inaugural observance will honor people who have battled . and create a space for survivors to share their experiences, connect with one another and provide resources to aid in their continued health. Leading up to the observance, PLF will highlight survivor stories that demonstrate the many different ways . can affect a person’s health and life. Third Annual Scientific Symposium (November 19 & 20): Clinicians, scientists, industry professionals and survivors will discuss the latest developments in C. diff treatment and prevention. Speakers include Dr. Alice Guh, a medical epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dr. Stuart Johnson, an infectious disease specialist and professor at Loyola University Chicago.

Throughout November, PLF invites patients, families, and healthcare professionals to learn more, share their stories, and join the campaign at cdiff.org.

Register for the 2026 Scientific Symposium:

https://events.ringcentral. com/events/2026-scientific- symposium