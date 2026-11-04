Shopy Circle Enterprises Announces Trademark Registration of “YAJNAS” Under Class 3

Rohtak, Haryana | November 2026

Shopy Circle Enterprises, a proprietorship concern owned and operated by Mr. Sanjay Kumar, is pleased to announce the successful registration of its brand “YAJNAS” under Trademark Class 3.

The registration marks a significant milestone in the journey of Mr. Sanjay Kumar and Shopy Circle Enterprises towards building strong, distinctive and trusted brands in the Indian market.

The trademark registration of YAJNAS strengthens the brand’s identity and provides legal protection for the brand as the business continues to expand its product portfolio and market presence.

A Significant Step Towards Brand Growth

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Proprietor of Shopy Circle Enterprises, said:

“The registration of YAJNAS is an important milestone for us and reflects our long-term commitment towards building a strong and trusted brand. Our objective is not only to develop quality products but also to create a brand identity that customers can recognize and trust. This registration gives us an even stronger foundation to take YAJNAS to the next level.”

The company aims to further strengthen the YAJNAS brand through continuous product development, quality improvement, innovation and customer-focused business practices.

Strengthening the YAJNAS Brand

With the trademark registration under Class 3, Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Proprietor of Shopy Circle Enterprises, is taking another important step towards establishing YAJNAS as a distinctive and protected brand.

The business plans to continue expanding the YAJNAS portfolio while maintaining its focus on quality, reliability, innovation and customer satisfaction.

The registration also reflects a commitment to investing in the brand and building long-term value in the Indian consumer market.

About Shopy Circle Enterprises

Shopy Circle Enterprises is a proprietorship business owned by Mr. Sanjay Kumar, engaged in the manufacturing, wholesale and supply of a wide range of consumer, office and household products.

The business focuses on developing quality-oriented products and building strong brands that cater to the evolving needs of customers across the Indian market.

Under the leadership of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Shopy Circle Enterprises continues to focus on product development, innovation, quality and sustainable business growth.

About YAJNAS

YAJNAS is a brand owned by Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Proprietor of Shopy Circle Enterprises, and registered under Trademark Class 3.

The brand represents Mr. Sanjay Kumar’s vision of building a strong, recognizable and trusted identity in the consumer products segment.

The successful registration of YAJNAS marks an important achievement for Mr. Sanjay Kumar/ Shopy Circle Enterprises, providing a strong foundation for the brand’s continued growth and expansion.