From Rural Tourism to Global Celebrations: Uttar Pradesh Tourism Highlights – August 2025

Celebrating Culture, Heritage, and Tourism Growth

Lucknow, August 31, 2025: Uttar Pradesh Tourism marked August 2025 with a series of milestones that reinforced the state’s rising prominence as a cultural, spiritual, and responsible tourism hub. From Karikot village winning national recognition for rural tourism to Kannauj being honoured as the “Most Promising New Destination” at TTF Ahmedabad, the month showcased Uttar Pradesh’s dynamic blend of tradition, innovation, and inclusive growth.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Promotes Cultural Vibrancy in Surana Village, Ghaziabad

A vibrant cultural event in Surana Village, Modinagar, Ghaziabad featured an energetic Dance and Ragni competition. Local beneficiaries and elderly community members participated wholeheartedly, highlighting rural traditions and community spirit. Uttar Pradesh Tourism continues to support such initiatives that preserve heritage and foster inclusive participation in rural communities.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Shines at TTF Ahmedabad

At TTF Ahmedabad 2025, Uttar Pradesh Tourism was honoured with the Award of Excellence for Kannauj – the city of timeless fragrances and heritage. The pavilion attracted immense interest with its immersive displays and cultural showcases, reaffirming Uttar Pradesh’s position as one of India’s most promising tourism destinations.

Free Bus Travel for Women on Raksha Bandhan

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, the Government of Uttar Pradesh offered free travel for women in state-run buses between 8th–10th August 2025. This initiative reflected the state’s commitment to women empowerment, accessibility, and strengthening cultural and social bonds.

14th Batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Flagged Off from Ghaziabad

The 14th batch of Kailash Mansarovar yatris began their spiritual journey from Ghaziabad with traditional rituals. Uttar Pradesh Tourism distributed travel kits to all pilgrims, underscoring its commitment to spiritual tourism and pilgrim welfare.

Charbagh Railway Station Celebrates 100 Years

Lucknow’s iconic Charbagh Railway Station, inaugurated in 1925, celebrated its centenary milestone this August. With its architectural brilliance and cultural significance, Charbagh continues to stand as a timeless landmark blending heritage with modern amenities.

Har Ghar Tiranga Initiative

Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism & Culture, GoUP, invited citizens to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, encouraging every household to hoist the national flag and celebrate Independence Day with pride, patriotism, and unity.

Youth Empowerment on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh Tourism celebrated the role of the Manyawar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management (MKITM) in nurturing future leaders. With real-world training and hands-on learning, MKITM students are driving innovation and excellence in the tourism sector.

Grand Janmashtami Celebrations in Mathura-Vrindavan

The sacred towns of Mathura and Vrindavan witnessed grand Janmashtami celebrations, attracting devotees and tourists from across the globe. Uttar Pradesh Tourism highlighted the festive spirit, reaffirming the state’s identity as a global hub for spiritual and cultural tourism.

Byelaws for Hotel Development

The UP Building Construction and Development Byelaws 2025 introduced dedicated provisions for hotels under urban development authorities. These reforms streamline land use and operational requirements, making Uttar Pradesh more attractive for investment in hospitality and tourism infrastructure.

Hon’ble Minister Reviews Key Tourism Initiatives

Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture & Tourism, reviewed Uttar Pradesh’s flagship projects with Shri Jaiveer Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism & Culture, GoUP, and Shri Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary. The meeting emphasized infrastructure expansion, cultural preservation, and sustainable development, reaffirming Uttar Pradesh’s strategic vision.

Karikot Village Wins National Recognition for Rural Tourism

Karikot village (Bahraich) received national honours at the 2025 ICRT Indian Subcontinent Responsible Tourism Awards. Supported by Uttar Pradesh Tourism, the initiative showcases sustainable rural tourism by empowering local communities, preserving heritage, and promoting eco-friendly development.

About Uttar Pradesh Tourism

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is dedicated to promoting the state’s diverse cultural, spiritual, and natural heritage while ensuring sustainable and responsible tourism practices. With iconic destinations like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and the Taj Mahal, alongside emerging rural experiences, Uttar Pradesh stands at the forefront of India’s tourism growth story.