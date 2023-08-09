Ayurvedic Babycare Firm Babyorgano Raises $ 150k Seed Funding From Devx Venture Fund

Ahmedabad, August 9, 2023: The Ayurvedic babycare firm BabyOrgano announced that it has raised $ 150 K in pre-seed funding from DevX Venture Fund. BabyOrgano is a brand that was founded by Riddhi Sharma, who drew inspiration from her own experiences to create safe and effective healthcare solutions for kids. The brand has Ayurveda in it’s roots but aims to be modern, accessible, and easy to use for parents. The products offered by BabyOrgano are designed to provide kids with safe, natural, and effective healthcare solutions that mothers can trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Ridhi Sharma, Founder – BabyOrgano, said, “Speaking on the occasion, Riddhi Sharma, Founder, and CEO – BabyOrgano, said, “The funding comes at a time when we are seeking to expand our product range while increasing awareness about Ayurveda’s intrinsic strengths. At BabyOrgano, we work on offering the best-in-class health & wellness solutions based Ayurvedic products to the Indian Kids. We are at a stage in our growth journey where our focus is to launch new innovative products and benefit more children with the power of Ayurveda. Funding will be deployed towards these goals and creating a robust team.”

Explaining further, Ripul Sharma – Co-founder at BabyOrgano, said, “There are baby care brands that offer a natural approach, but none of them offer the higher order benefit of ‘Ayurvedic,’ which creates a clear white space. BabyOrgano, a D2C startup stands out from the rest because we focus on nurturing early life with an Ayurvedic approach and connecting kids with our 5000 years old culture. From ingredient sourcing to product formulations, and even the manufacturing processes, we are taking care of every minute detail.”

Commenting on the funding, Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-founder & CGO, DevX Venture Fund, “Our investment thesis largely revolves around having a strong founding team since that is what early-stage investing is all about. With Riddhi Sharma’s strong credentials in Ayurveda and their value proposition, we had no doubts in the capabilities of the team. Also, the wellness and child + family health vertical is growing rapidly and we are confident about BabyOrgano’s prospects, given their high-quality product range and domain expertise. Their strong emphasis on new product development and customer experience would enable them to scale rapidly as they expand their customer base and team”.