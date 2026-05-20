Telangana’s Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori Conquers Mount Everest

Delhi / Hyderabad, 20 May 2026:

For many, climbing Mount Everest is the ultimate adventure. For Indian mountaineer Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori, it became a journey of resilience, discipline, transformation, and perseverance that inspired people.

Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori from Bowrampet Village, Quthbullapur Mandal, Hyderabad, Telangana, has successfully summited Mount Everest after years of discipline, endurance training, and relentless preparation.

What makes Tulasi’s story inspiring is how ordinary it began. Once a foodie who simply wanted to get fit, he gradually transformed gym workouts and healthier living into a passion for endurance sports and mountaineering. Over time, he completed multiple local runs, the demanding Ironman challenge, and several high-altitude expeditions across the world.

Along the way, Tulasi climbed several challenging mountains across the world, including:

* Mount Elbrus (5,642 m) — Highest peak in Europe

* Aconcagua (6,961 m) — Highest peak in South America

* Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) — Highest peak in Africa

* Kang Yatse I (6,400 m)

* Kang Yatse II (6,250 m)

* Dzo Jongo (around 6,240 m)

* High-altitude expeditions in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

* Lobuche East (6,119 m)

“Everest was the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and consistent preparation. This achievement belongs to everyone who supported me throughout the journey,” Tulasi said. He credited his family, Sherpa team, friends, and expedition guides Bharath Thammineni and Romil Barthwal from Boots and Crampons for supporting him throughout the journey.

“Today is one of the proudest moments for our family. Years of sacrifice, courage, and determination have finally led Tulasi to stand on top of the world,” the family shared.