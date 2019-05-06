BD launches Preventing Risks of infections and medications Errors in in IV Therapy (PRIME) in conjunction with Joint Commission International (JCI) in India

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, has launched a new patient safety program for hospitals, called Preventing Risks of Infections and Medication Errors in IV Therapy (PRIME). Aimed at addressing the two critical challenges in a hospital setting – infection prevention and medication safety – PRIME is developed by Joint Commission International for Patient Safety, with sponsorship by BD.

Speaking about JCI’s initiation of PRIME with BD, Dr. Marwa J. Zohdy, Vice President, Global Consulting Services, Joint Commission Resources/Joint Commission International (JCI) said, “The preparation and administration of medication is critical to safe, high-quality patient care around the world. At JCI, we recognize a fundamental need on this topic, and the unique PRIME program addresses that need. Leading experts from JCI with the support of BD have created a practical curriculum that will bring critical skills to life.”

A unique programmatic approach towards patient safety will be implemented over a six-month duration, composed of goal-setting, constant progress review, tele-consultations with experts and scientific updates through webinars. Hospitals will be certified upon successful completion of the program.

Emphasizing on launching PRIME in India, Pavan Mocherla, Managing Director, BD-India & South Asia said, “Increasingly, healthcare facilities across India are working to upgrade quality standards to achieve a future of better patient outcomes, increased patient safety and cost efficiency in healthcare systems. In this pursuit of quality and safety, BD is pleased to work on enabling the hospitals achieve standardized and compliant care and improve patient outcomes through PRIME – a Gold Standard benchmarked safety program with JCI. Through this hallmark program for hospitals, BD will be able to help enhance patient and clinical outcomes by eliminating complications and improving safety for patients and providers leading to accessing better care.”

So far, the hospitals that have signed up for the program in India are:

Kolkata – Belle Vue Clinic, Fortis Hospital Anandapur Mumbai – Breach Candy, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute Trivandrum – Kerala Institute of Medical Sciences Manipal – Kasturba Hospital Mohali – Fortis Hospital Delhi/NCR – Max Healthcare, Saket and Medanta The Medicity-Gurgaon

PRIME has been launched across South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and India.