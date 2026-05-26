Vedanta’s TACO signs MoU with Government of Rajasthan

May 26 : The Animal Care Organization , a flagship animal welfare initiative by the Anil Agarwal Foundation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan to establish the Agnivesh Agarwal Nature Interpretation Centre at the Sariska Tiger Reserve.

The first-of-its-kind, technology-enabled centre aims to create immersive and interactive experiences that deepen public understanding of biodiversity, wildlife conservation, and ecological sustainability.

Designed as an educational and engagement hub, the iitiative seeks to inspire greater awareness and stewardship towards India’s natural ecosystems.

The collaboration was formalized in the presence of Shri Sanjay Sharma, Minister of Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Rajasthan, along with officials from the Forest Department.

As part of the initiative, surveillance vehicles were also flagged off for Ranthambore Tiger Reserve to strengthen on ground protection efforts and support frontline forest personnel engaged in wildlife conservation.

Speaking on the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, HZL, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta said:

“Conservation is ultimately about coexistence — rooted in education, community, and shared responsibility. Through this initiative, we hope to create experiences that inspire people to better understand and protect our ecosystems for generations to come.”

Reflecting on the personal significance of the initiative, she added that the centre has been named in memory of her late brother, Agnivesh Agarwal, with whom she shared a deep connection to nature and wildlife.

The initiative reflects TACO’s continued commitment towards conservation, ecological awareness, and sustainable community engagement across India