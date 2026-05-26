HRS enters 20th year with renewed focus on community fitness

Plans expanded fitness initiatives, youth programs and public participation activities across Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 26: Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), one of India’s pioneering community running organisations and the force behind the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, has entered its 20th year with renewed focus on promoting community fitness, active lifestyles, and public health initiatives across Hyderabad.

Founded in May 2007, HRS has evolved from a small group of passionate runners into one of India’s most respected and vibrant running communities. Over the past 19 years, the organisation has inspired thousands of people across age groups and backgrounds to embrace healthier lifestyles through running, walking, fitness awareness, and community engagement.

Marking the beginning of its 20th year, Hyderabad Runners Society reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its impact through innovative fitness programs, physical literacy initiatives, stronger community partnerships, youth engagement activities, and wider public participation in fitness-oriented events.

The milestone was commemorated with a special anniversary run attended by members of the running community, volunteers, coaches, club leaders, and fitness enthusiasts from across the city. The celebrations also included a fellowship gathering led by Mr. Arun Kumar Kaliappan, President, Hyderabad Runners Society, along with the Society’s office bearers.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Arun Kumar Kaliappan said: “The completion of 19 years reflects the collective spirit and commitment of our running community. What began as a small movement has today evolved into a strong culture of fitness and well-being in Hyderabad. This journey belongs to every runner, volunteer, coach, partner, and supporter who has contributed over the years. As we enter our 20th year, we remain committed to making fitness more inclusive, accessible, and inspiring for future generations.”

Over the years, Hyderabad Runners Society has launched several impactful initiatives, including structured training programs, youth and children’s fitness initiatives, women-centric running events, community outreach activities, and year-round running programs aimed at encouraging active living.

HRS is also the organiser of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, one of India’s premier marathon events, which has emerged as a significant platform promoting fitness, tourism, community participation, and social impact. The marathon continues to support charitable causes by enabling NGOs and social organisations to raise awareness and funds for meaningful initiatives while showcasing Hyderabad on the national and international stage.

As Hyderabad Runners Society begins its 20th year, the organisation looks forward to further strengthening Hyderabad’s fitness ecosystem through collaborative programs, community-driven initiatives, and sustained efforts toward building a healthier and more active society.



