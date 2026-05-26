Nayax Launches AI-Powered Product Discovery for Retailers

Retailers can now deliver a unified, intelligent, and personalized shopping experience across online and in-store channels.

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 26, 2026 – Nayax, a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform, today launched new product discovery and personalization capabilities for retailers, powered by a proprietary AI engine Nayax acquired and developed in-house. Natively integrated into the Nayax platform, the solution enables merchants to grow revenue and deepen consumer engagement through real-time data and intelligent recommendations.

Retailers across segments still struggle with fragmented data, which limits real-time actions and leads to missed conversions. The new solution leverages shoppers’ data across points of sale, sales platforms, eCommerce, and marketing engagement systems to increase customer lifetime value. The integrated capabilities add AI-powered visual and text search, product recommendations, and cross-platform solutions to Nayax’s retail platform, enabling retailers to capture intent at the moment of discovery and convert it into revenue across online, in-store, and marketing channels.

Nayax’s proprietary AI engine leverages advanced machine learning to deeply understand a brand’s catalog, automatically enriching every product with granular tags and attributes. These insights power personalized discovery touchpoints throughout the customer journey, helping shoppers get inspired, explore relevant products, and convert faster.

“We’re at an inflection point in retail. Shoppers do not think in channels; they just shop. Yet for years, the technology behind retail has been built in silos, forcing retailers to stitch together fragmented tools that never quite tell the full story,” said Yael Kochman, General Manager at Nayax. “What we’re launching today changes that. By bringing our proprietary AI for discovery and personalization together with payments in one platform, we’re giving retailers something they’ve never had before: a complete, intelligent view of their customers, and the tools to act on it in real time, whether the shopper is browsing online or walking through a store. That is what makes this moment so exciting. And we’re just getting started.”