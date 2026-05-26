Karnataka Government Initiates Action on Dr. Bhargav Mallappa’s Mobile Surveillance Complaint

New Delhi, May 26: The Karnataka government has formally initiated action on the complaint submitted by Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, Chairman of the Akhila Sevak Samaj Sangh, regarding alleged unauthorised mobile surveillance and suspicious digital monitoring activities.

In official communications issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat and the Office of the Home Minister on May 25, 2026, Karnataka authorities acknowledged receipt of Dr. Mallappa’s petition and directed senior police and cyber crime officials to examine the matter and take action as per established procedures.

A note issued by M. Shanthappa, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, forwarded the representation to the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, requesting review of the petition and necessary action under the rules.

Separately, a communication from Dr. Channabasappa K., Private Secretary to the Home Minister, instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime-2 Division, Bengaluru City, to look into the complaint. The letter specifically referred to requests for technical verification by the Cyber Crime Cell and an urgent cyber forensic investigation into the alleged activities.

The development comes after Dr. Mallappa raised concerns over suspected unlawful digital monitoring, interception-related activities, and possible misuse of communication systems involving certain mobile connections. In his representations, he sought a transparent and time-bound probe into the matter, stressing the importance of privacy, digital security, and constitutional protections.

The official responses indicate that the matter has now been formally placed before Bengaluru Police and relevant cyber crime authorities for examination and further action.