Cambridge Assessment English commences training for Teachers in MP

Cambridge Assessment English, department of the University of Cambridge, as a part of the continued efforts to support teachers across the country, under the leadership of the honorable Chief Minister Mr. Kamal Nath, has partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education and the Government of Madhya Pradesh to help enable students of Madhya Pradesh to reach their full potential. As part of this initiative, teacher training has commenced in Bhopal and Indore yesterday. The training will go on for four days.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Singh – Director, EMRC, Mr. Apoorv Kumar Arya – Head of Marketing, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English and Mr. Aaditya Lunavat – Director, SVCGS, Department of Higher Education, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

Around 100 teachers from across Madhya Pradesh are being trained at EMRC, DAVV, Indore and RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration, Bhopal. The training mainly focuses on Pedagogy and English language development and improvement in communication skills.

Mr. Apoorv Kumar, Head of Marketing, South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English said “We are glad to work with Department of Higher Education, Madhya Pradesh for this initiative. This training provides a platform for the teachers to help students in developing their language and communication skills and enhancing their employment opportunities.”