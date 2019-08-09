Celebrate Rakshabandhan with Inatur’s Skincare Range

With Rakhi approaching soon, the last minute gift deciding is definitely a confusing and difficult task task to be done. The problem is solved by Inatur’s Gift Boxes. If your sibling may it be brother or sister is a skincare freak or always dreams about perfect flawless skin, then gifting Inatur’s gift boxes specially curated for Rakhi can be a perfect gift for your sibling.

Hand and Feet Care Box

Beautiful hands and feet are important for everyone. Keeping this in mind Inatur has curated a box for hand and feet care. Consisting of Hand and Nail Cream, Foot Cream. It is a perfect gift for those siblings who loves taking care of their hands and feet.

Price : INR 800

Dreamy Fragrance

Inatur has assembled the best of aroma in one box and has named it Dreamy Fragrance. The box has Geranium Rose Body Mist, Orange & Cinnamon Sugar Soap, Rose & Geranium Sugar Soap. This Rakhi gift your sibling a bouquet of fragrance that will remind them of your friendship.

Price : INR 1400

Moroccan Argan Care

Is your sibling crazy about Argan Products? A box curated with Argan Body Butter, Moroccan Argan Oil

Shampoo, Argan Lip Balm is brought by Inatur for those sibling who loves Argan Products.

Price : INR 1250

Skin Renewal with Roses

For all those sibling who loves to take care of their skin, Inatur has curated a box called Skin Renewal with Roses. The box consists of Silky Skin Shower Gel and Silky Skin Face Wash and is an ideal gift for this Rakhi.

Price : INR 600

Heavenly Chocolate

If chocolate is one stop destination for your friend, then the Heavenly Chocolate Box is the perfect gift. Consisting of Chocolate & Raw Sugar Polishing Scrub, Chocolate & Raw Sugar Souffle Cremé, Gold Face Wash, this box will make the best gift for Rakhi.