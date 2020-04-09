Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University – Diya Jalao – Corona Bhagaao programe

From untruth to truth and from darkness to light’ following these positive principles, The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. K P Singh and the entire university family, following social distancing, switched off all the lights of their respective homes and stood on the door and their balconies and lit a candle, lamp, flashlight or their mobile flashlight for 9 minutes at 9 PM. By taking part in this movement the entire CCSHAU family showed solidarity with the country in the battle against coronavirus. The initial appeal was made by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in order to display the country’s collective resolve to defeat the pandemic. This was illustrated in a significant way on Sunday through teamwork and collaboration, illuminating the atmosphere and making it vibrant and energetic.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. K P Singh Singh said “We must collectively contest the uncertainty of the Corona crisis and must show the power of our solidarity. Simultaneously, it underlines the significance of Indian culture and traditional values and the demands of today’s times, which brings in new consciousness, light, energy and energy in human life that is advantageous for humanity to eradicate diseases and pandemics and also proves to be a boon. He thanked everyone on the progress of the initiative”.