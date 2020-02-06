CHETRA Industrial Machinery Company visiting mining enterprises of South Africa

The management team of CHETRA company took part in a business trip visiting mining enterprises of South Africa. As part of a wide coverage visit to the continent it is planned to organize meetings with potential buyers in Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

During the period from 27 to 30 January the employees of CHETRA company, Industrial Machines Service company and representatives of several Russian companies visited Angola with a business mission. The visit was organized by the working group on cooperation in the mining industry of the Russia-Angola Business Council under the auspices of the Angolan business Council which is headed by Vladimir Antonov, CHETRA LLC’s Executive Director.

An introductory tour of the Catoca which is one of the world’s largest diamond mines and which is a joint asset of ALROSA and the Angolan state company Endiama was organized for the delegation members. During business meetings with the management of Angolan mining companies, presentations of CHETRA machines and their after-sales service system were made.

“Our business trip to Africa will last for another week but even now we can note a high level of interest of African companies in supplies of Russian-made industrial machines. Beyond that the representatives of Angolan companies were particularly interested in our company’s machines operators training system and training programs for the end-user’s technical personnel relating to the methods of maintenance and repair of heavy mining machines. At the moment we are negotiating the creation of service centers and the establishment of supplies to African mining companies.” Vladimir Antonov, CHETRA LLC’s Executive Director comments on the working visit.

Africa with its enormous potential for cooperation is one of the priority regions for CHETRA. Thus, as part of the development of relations with African enterprises the company’s management took part in Russia-Africa Forum which was held in Sochi in October 2019. In December 2019 the company supplied a batch of CHETRA bulldozers to a consumer in Central Africa. The machines are currently used in the construction of a highway.

The machines under CHETRA brand operate all over the world and the company’s interests abroad are represented by more than 20 dealers and agents, six service centers provide warranty and after-sales service of equipment as well as the spare parts.