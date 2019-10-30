Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee Organises 8th International Groundwater Conference (IGWC 2019)

Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee organized the 8th International Groundwater Conference-2019 (IGWC-2019) during October 21-24, 2019 with focus on ‘Sustainable Management of Soil and Water Resources’. The joint organizers for the conference were the Association of Global Groundwater Scientists (AGGS) and the Indian chapter of International Society for Porous Media (InterPore).

The inaugural function of this conference took place on October 22, 2019 at 9:00 AM in Auditorium of Multi Activity Center (MAC). Prof. A. K. Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee presided over the inaugural function. During the forenoon session of October 22nd, plenary talks were held at the MAC followed by 18 technical sessions and a poster session during Oct 22-24 at Department of Hydrology, IIT Roorkee.

The sessions were held on important and intriguing topics such as soil-water pollution, Isotope Hydrology, remediation of contaminated soil water, rain water harvesting etc. which spanned over from 22nd to 24th October, 2019.

A brain-storming session on ‘National Aquifer Mapping Programme’ was organized on October 23 in parallel to a special technical session on ‘Managed Aquifer Recharge’ coordinated by Prof. Shakeel Ahmad and Dr. Peter Dillon, respectively.

The major focus of IGWC-2019 is on sharing ideas on the latest research & developments taking place around the globe to preserve our soil-water resources. This international conference will provide an opportunity to scientists, researchers, students, engineers and industrial houses dealing with the problems of soil and water to exchange their ideas, identify grey areas and explore new approaches and technologies to better manage our limited soil and water resources, said Prof. Manoj K. Jain, Professor & Head, Department of Hydrology.

More than 300 participants from India and abroad attended this mega event which was focused on ‘Sustainable Management of Soil and Water Resources”. Delegates from 17 countries representing Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Cuba, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Sweden, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UK, and India attended the conference.