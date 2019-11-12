DHANANJAY RAMAN,becomes a World Topper & a Gold Medalist in International Astronomy Olympiad (IOA)-2019

As a major achievement for India as well as FIITJEE-India’s Premier Engineering Coaching Institute, Dhananjay Raman bagged Gold Medal in the 24th International Astronomy Olympiad (IAO), held in Piatra Neamt (Romania).

Dhananjay Raman’s Victory proves that India too holds a place in shaping the future of Astronomy.

Dhananjay Raman, who represented India, is a student of Four-Year Classroom Program at FIITJEE Dwarka Centre. He was also a student of FIITJEE’s Udaya Two Year Classroom Program crafted for students of Class VII.

Apart from his laudable achievement at the International Olympiad, Dhananjay had also qualified JSTSE in 2017-18 and RMO in 2018. Currently studying in class XI, Dhananjay is also a NTSE 2018-19 Scholar. Success trail of Dhananjay continued as he has also made India proud in the past by winning Gold Medal at International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) 2018, held in Gaborone, Botswana (South Africa).

“It is a proud moment for us. The excitement level cannot be defined. With Dhananjay Raman winning the Gold Medal at such a prestigious competition at an International platform has not only proved his potential but has also given us the acclamation we strive for. We at FITTJEE, always encourage our students to explore their caliber in depth and help them bring out their intellectual acumen. Being among the top positions is also an indication to the rest of the world that the brain of future Astronomy lays in India,” said Mr. Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Head, FIITJEE Dwarka Center.

The International Astronomy Olympiad was held from 19th – 27th October 2019 in Romania. The Olympiad was launched in June 1996 as an annual astronomy competition for high-school students aged between 14–18 years. The participants in the contest are challenged to showcase their imagination, creativity and independent thinking in both theoretical and practical terms.

“There are some doomsdays analysts who would make us believe that the future of Astronomy is bleak in India and that we lack the drive & means to innovate. The resounding achievement of our students is befitting answer to prove that this is not the case. We have some of the world’s brightest minds, and if we groom them well and provide them a favorable environment, they can work wonders. International Astronomy Olympiad is one of the most prestigious competitions, and the world’s best young minds compete in it. It is a matter of extreme pride for FIITJEE that we were able to nurture a talent that has made India proud at the global stage”, said Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.

The competition is held between September and December of each year in one of the astronomical centres of the Olympiad member-states.