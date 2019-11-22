EdTech Startup ‘KidsChaupal’ Debut Bengaluru

KidsChaupal, an online platform designed exclusively for children and young adults to nurture their talents has announced its entry in the startup ecosystem of the country.

An edtech start-up venture of three creative minds- Ex Investment Banker, Mr. Devendra Jaiswal; Software and finance genius and entrepreneur, Mr. Ashish Srivastava; and a multi-talented mom, an inspiring entrepreneur, Ms. Rashmi Singh. KidsChaupal is further backed by Technocrats from Silicon Valley, US. KidsChaupal has been designed in a way to create a support system for kids, teachers/coaches and parents to guide and choose the right career path and skill sets required to achieve the aim of talented children.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Devendra Jaiswal, Co-founder of KidsChaupal said, “We are elated to start a venture that would be responsible for the holistic development of the child. We have an edified team of adolescent development maestros, entrepreneurs, educators, parents and technologists who have a deep understanding of a child’s psychology and work accordingly. We aim to strengthen the relationship between the parent and their child to unleash the potential of the latter.”

“We believe that kids these days have more potential than what actually meets the eye. We felt the need for a podium to help children to discover their abilities, confidently socialize and boost their rational thinking. With KidsChaupal, the relationship between the parent and their child flourishes with better understanding,” he said.

The brand has carefully also roped in 14 years old multi-talented child prodigy of Bengaluru Tisya Singh. She is a student at DPS Bengaluru (East) and is gifted with many talents. Besides securing A1 grades in academics, she is equally outstanding in sports, poetry, painting, sketching, dance and much more. She has also represented the State of Karnataka in the 7th India National Kuo Shu (Kung Fu) championship in 2018.

Commenting on the association with KidsChaupal as the Brand Ambassador, Tisya Singh said, “It is my privilege to be in association with KidsChaupal as the Brand Ambassador. Through this association, I will do my part in making people believe, specially my fellow mates to route the career path keeping in mind the hobbies you love get indulged in, but also have focus on the studies part as well.”

KidsChaupal provides various kinds of well organized activities that are backed by years of research and training to create transformational experiences and holistic development of the child. There are various workshops and events that KidsChaupal conducts with experts in various fields. Recently, it conducted a workshop on Filmmaking to identity development among young adults and plans to conduct many more such workshops in various schools. During the summer vacations, it plans to organize a Carnival for children where they would get a chance to learn from experts, explore their inner talents and also have fun. KidsChaupal has been tying up with several government and private schools for delivering their experiential sessions to the students with the help of mentors and teachers.

On the occasion, KidsChaupal Mobile application was also launched. The Mobile Application offers 3 way approach to the user. In simple terms, the application has 3 different kinds of interfaces for the parents, teachers and students respectively which aim at making the user understand the activities from different perspectives. The USP of the application is to bring experts and students closer so that children reap the maximum benefits, get the correct training and learning and be on the path which will be an investment for their future. It’s the very first application to come in the market with a unique concept and is beneficial, specially for the students. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store & IOS both.

KidsChaupal Mobile application is very user friendly. To partner with KidsChaupal , the basic information has to be filled in to make an account and get access to the exclusive rights. The teachers, can create a business profile and can manage packages according to the requirements. For the parent & students, all the details about the teacher are mentioned on the business profile as the application allows to upload the document as well, which includes the educational qualifications & specializations. The students can customize the packages according to their requirements and the classes can take place at flexible timings. Moreover, the business profile tracks the current happenings as well, like details of the revenue generated, classes taken, how many kids were on board during the class and more. The application can be downloaded from Google playstore.