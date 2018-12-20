Global Top 10 Chemical Manufacturing Company TRUSTS Ramco

Close on the heels of winning the HR Vendor of the Year 2018 Award for Best Payroll Software for the fourth consecutive year, Ramco Systems, the global cloud enterprise software provider, today announced that one of the leading chemical producer and a Global Top 10 Chemical Manufacturing company by revenue has chosen Ramco’s Global Payroll Platform as a Managed Service, for its multi-country Payroll operations covering 3000+ employees spread across 10+ countries in the Asia Pacific, including China, Japan, and South Korea. Interestingly, this win marks Ramco Managed Services’ entry in South Korea; and yet another addition to the growing clientele in China and Japan markets.

Ramco’s Global Payroll platform is compliant with the tax and statutory requirements in 45 countries across Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe (U.K. and Ireland) and covers the rest of the world through partners. Ramco is working towards building an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning enabled Payroll System which can detect anomalies, create notifications and support users in decision making – thus averting cost overruns or compliance misses.

Commenting on the win, Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, “Our multi-country payroll platform has been winning the trust of global MNCs and Fortune 500 giants looking to streamline and consolidate their Asia-wide payroll on one platform. With built-in Innovation levers such as Chatbots and cognitive capability powered by machine learning, we are constantly moving the yardstick for Payroll automation and outsourcing. This win from yet another Global Top 10 company in its league, is a testament to our strength in the Payroll segment.”

Complete with chatbots, voice, and facial recognition based workforce management, organizations can deploy Ramco HR with Global Payroll on-cloud, on premise or leverage as a managed service. The multi-tenant architecture with embedded intelligence and device agnostics features now serves more than 450 customers worldwide. With innovative concepts of Artificial Intelligence & Machine learning, Context-sensitive Pop-ups and Chatbots to carry out self-service, and Voice based HR transactions on Google Assistant & Alexa, Ramco has been setting the benchmark for Innovation in this segment. With statutory compliance across 45+ countries covering ANZ, Asia (including Japan & China), Middle-East & Africa, UK and Ireland, Ramco’s Global Payroll is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin, Bahasa, Thai, Malay, Arabic among others.

