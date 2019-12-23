Globus Infocom participated at Indian IFSEC 2019 Expo Mart

Globus Infocom, a Make in India brand & one of the leading industry pioneers providing advanced technological solutions in the different fields of Security & Surveillance, Education Technology & Digital Signage & Display participated in IFSEC (International Fire & Safety Exhibition & Conference) 2019 which was held from 19th to 21st December, at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. IFSEC is Asia’s largest platform connecting Security & Fire communities across Asia.

Globus Infocom has been participating in IFSEC India for the past many years & this year too it displayed an impressive & enormous stall space showcasing it’s best of the advanced technological solutions curated for Security & Surveillance, Education technology & Digital Signage & Display industries.

In the Surveillance industry, Globus put together on display the latest range of AI enabled security cameras along with the advanced body worn & mobile surveillance solutions which are designed to provide comprehensive all-round security. The Advanced AI enabled features of IVS Analytics, face recognition, intrusion detection etc give an edge over the modern age surveillance concerns. Also our newly launched Indoor LED wall with bezel-less design, ultra high brightness, multiple mounting options & less power consumption proved a huge crowd puller during the show.

Adding to the huge range of products & solutions, this year the visitors witnessed some of the major technological offering in the conferencing industry from Globus Infocom with quality AV solutions which are designed as per the modern industrial requirement designed to optimize the business operations and increase the productivity.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Kiran Dham, CEO, Globus Infocom said, “We have been an integral part of IFSEC for past several years and this year we are as much delighted as always. Being pioneers providers in the Technology space and a Make in India brand for over two decades, we are confident that this exhibition will help us take our business a step ahead with more channel partner collaboration”

Apart from the above mentioned products Globus also exhibited some of the most sought after & meaningful solutions in education technology like Digital Board solution, Virtual Classroom Solution along with Application software for Higher Ed and K-12 classes.

Globus Infocom received a great response for the products & solutions showcased at the show with people & queries pouring in. The innovative technological offerings garnered major appreciation & queries by channel partners & visitor fraternity across India.