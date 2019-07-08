GoAir spreads wings with 7 new international routes

GoAir, India’s fastest growing airline, is expanding its international footprint starting 19th July 2019 onward. Subject to final approvals, GoAir will be starting seven new international routes with daily flights between: 1) Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai 2) Delhi – Abu Dhabi – Delhi 3) Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai 4) Delhi – Bangkok – Delhi 5) Kannur – Dubai – Kannur 6) Kannur – Kuwait – Kannur and 7) Mumbai – Bangkok – Mumbai.

Out of the seven new international routes, Bangkok, Dubai and Kuwait are new ‘markets’ for GoAir, whereas the other routes are already on GoAir’s network albeit from different cities in India. GoAir already flies to Abu Dhabi and Muscat from Kannur, and it flies to Phuket and Maldives* from Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. GoAir has flown over 72 million passengers since its inception and in the next two years the airline will touch the magical 100 million passengers mark.

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said, “I am very pleased to announce these planned launches which will strengthen GoAir’s presence in the Middle East and South East Asian countries. The network expansion is in sync with our vision to expand out footprint in strategic markets and to grow our business profitably. This time we are entering new destinations – Kuwait, Dubai and Bangkok and we intend to continue the momentum in the near future.”

An aviation foray of the Wadia Group, GoAir operates as a low cost carrier model that demands cost leadership, operational efficiency and reliability. GoAir operates Airbus A320s aircraft and flies to Ahmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar.

7 new international routes

✓ Mumbai – Abu Dhabi – Mumbai

✓ Delhi – Abu Dhabi – Delhi

✓ Mumbai – Muscat – Mumbai

✓ Delhi – Bangkok – Delhi

✓ Kannur – Dubai – Kannur

✓ Kannur – Kuwait – Kannur

✓ Mumbai – Bangkok – Mumbai.