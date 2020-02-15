Grandparents Day celebrated at TSMS Faridabad

It was a thrilling and enjoyable adventure under the sea at The Shriram Millennium School, Faridabad where the children of Koshika and Ankur danced with gay abandon and enacted their roles with confident ease for their Form Morning ‘ Nemo’s Trail’. The Director, Ms Uttara Singh thanked the grandparents for the blessings and grace they bring to the school by their presence. The Principal, Ms.Sonali Gupta, described the event as a celebration of family as the school came alive with the sounds of happy laughter and the loving presence of grandparents. The school lawns were filled with vibrant cheer as children joined their grandparents in artwork and fun activities.