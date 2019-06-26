Health checkup camps organized for Delhi Traffic Police

As the depleting Air quality and changing lifestyle has made the Delhi traffic police personnel highly vulnerable to a number of diseases, regular checkups and timely treatment can assist in betterment of their health.

With an aim to spread awareness about the number of health ailments traffic police department is succumbed to, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital conducted a free health check up camp in DCP office, Rohini, New Delhi.

Around 100 Police officers participated in the health check up camp that included medical consultations, Blood pressure tests, ECG monitoring, blood sugar measurement, pulmonary function tests.

“Occupational hazards have made traffic personnel life difficult. With the harsh weather conditions, dust, pollution, heat and cold, they are high risk of developing health problems. A large number of policemen were not even aware about the deterioration of their health condition. The pulmonary function tests revealed that around 30% of them suffered from some kind of breathing ailments like asthma, lung congestion, throat irritation which were commonly detected. We mainly found the patients with high cholesterol problems, hypertension and some of them suffered joint pains due to long standing hours.” said Doctor of Saroj Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi.

It has been told from years over and over again by medical professionals that one needs to have regular medical check-ups to keep track of their health and ensure that they are not having any unknown disease. Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi has always been a front runner in providing a helping hand to any public initiative and community service.

“Periodic health check-ups and screenings are keys to maximize your chance of living a longer and healthier life. As per the age bracket and health conditions, such checkups should be done frequently-monthly, quarterly and annually. Early diagnosis and screening plays a vital role for any individual in identifying the risk of potential problems which can be treated or prevented with some medication or modification in lifestyle. He added

Patients were assessed, advised and counseled. Traffic personnel were advised to take medications and go for some other tests for the better treatment and care. Other than medications they were advised to adopt lifestyles such as yoga, regular exercise & wear good quality pollution masks while performing the duty in view of rising poisonous vehicular emissions.