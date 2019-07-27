Health delivered at Home – A Futuristic Healthcare Ecosystem Powered by Innovation

India’s home healthcare sector, which is currently changing the Indian healthcare landscape is estimated to grow to $6.2bn market by 2020, on the back of rising consumer demand, increasing incidence of chronic diseases and rising elderly population having high life expectancy.

Nightingales Home Health Services, a Medwell Ventures company, which has pioneered the specialty – led home healthcare, discussed key trends that are emerging within the home healthcare industry and how the industry is gradually aligning itself to market demands at a media briefing today in Pune

Across curative treatments like rehabilitation and physiotherapy, palliative care for the elderly, chronic care plans for patients with lifestyle diseases, and specialty services like intensive care, Dr. Sweta Choudhary, Head – Medical Products & Services, Nightingales Home Health Services shared that it is imperative to embrace the power of one-on-one care where every treatment plan co-created with specialists is as personalized as possible because no two roads to recovery are the same.

“The need of the hour is to prioritize and personalize health care delivery in a cost effective manner, which will be only possible when existing healthcare institutions streamline their efforts in dispensing care in a cost effective manner facilitating best outcome for patients by collaborating with home health care providers using the right combination of technology to boost the medical system of the country”, said Dr. Sweta Choudhary.

Nightingales entered the Pune market in March 2017.Dr. Choudhary and Piyush Bhargav, Chief Operating Officer at Nightingales Home Health Services shared the following insights specific to the Pune market:

Ø Physiotherapy – Since its inception in Pune, Nightingales has catered to over 4000+ patients for physiotherapy sessions, mostly for pulmonary rehabilitation, neuro-rehabilitation, orthopedic and pain management.

Ø Trained Attendants- I n last one year more than 500 patients, between the age group of 55 to 90 yrs have availed Attendant services from Nightingales. Out of this, 60% were reported to be female patients. Currently, Nightingales caters to 10 unique patients in Pune who have been consistently availing Attendant services since last 15 months.

Ø Nursing Services & Doctor Consultation at home- Nightingales’ provides nursing services at home including infusions, wound dressing, diabetic foot care, bedsore care, catheterization, Ryle’s tube insertion, tracheostomy care, colostomy care, PEG feeding (Percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) care, Oncology care, Renal Care and Post-operative care.

Ø Sleep study– Inadequate or unsatisfactory sleep is becoming a serious health issue of the modern living. Ailments such as sleep apnea, snoring, gasping for air during sleep, insomnia, morning headaches and excessive daytime sleepiness have been ignored by most patients for a long time. However, Nightingales observed that in the last one year, people have been acknowledging sleep ailments and have been gradually warming up to the idea of undergoing treatment to recover from sleep disorders. Since its inception in Pune, Nightingales has provided sleep studies to over 550 patients.

Emerging Trends in the industry

Currently when we talk about home health care, the general perception is that of providing nursing or post-operative care within the comfort of our homes. But, in future outpatient department work and routine monitoring of patients suffering from chronic illnesses will essentially be done through remote monitoring within a home health care setup. Advanced Patient Monitoring processes – Advanced patient monitoring that was earlier possible only in a hospital setting –can now be offered with remarkable ease at home. In addition to it patient’s personal and family health histories, collated and stored over a period of time at single point of contact will help in discerning optimal treatment for an individual at home, benefitting patients who are suffering from chronic ailments that require regular monitoring but not in real need for hospitalization.

How Nightingales is creating custom skills to cater to new-age care requirements at home – launching ICU at Home