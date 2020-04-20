Hilton Launches Curated Home Deliveries

New Delhi, April 20, 2020: Catering to the needs of its customers and dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company even during a pandemic situation like COVID-19, Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, has partnered with India’s top food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy for home delivery of its signature dishes to customers, via safe and contactless delivery. Hilton’s select delivery menu across cities features the top 20 signature dishes from the most popular F&B outlets of Hilton Hotels in those cities, at special delivery prices. Currently, six Hilton properties are operational for food delivery via Zomato and Swiggy including Conrad Bangalore, Conrad Pune, Hilton Garden Inn Gurgaon, Hilton Chennai, DoubleTree Ahmedabad, and Hilton Mumbai. The group plans to soon expand this service to 9-10 properties across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai and Trivandrum.

Hilton has always followed stringent hygiene protocols, and in wake of the current Covid19 situation, the company has taken all necessary precautions to ensure utmost safety in delivery of food to its valued customers. These include regular staff health-checkups and ensuring that everyone wears face masks, gloves, caps and use of sanitizers. The company also has stringent quality check procedures in place for the delivery staff, including temperature checks, sanitization of vehicles and cleanliness checks, in addition to the use of masks and gloves. For packaging, Hilton will be using biodegradable plastic, paper, and cardboard.

According to Prashant Kulkarni, Food & Beverage Director, Hilton India, “We have been receiving frequent calls from our regular customers who are currently unable to visit their favorite F&B outlets at Hilton hotels, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After careful deliberation and taking into account feedback from our customers, we are pleased to launch our food delivery service featuring Hilton’s signature dishes. In addition to offering these signature dishes from our most popular F&B outlets via Zomato and Swiggy; we will also be offering a curated delivery service for private parties and gatherings, bringing the Hilton Experience to their homes. Deliveries under this service will be done by our own staff using Hilton owned vehicles. Between both these services, we will be able to cater to our regular F&B guests, while also allowing many other customers to try signature Hilton dishes at home, at special delivery prices”.

Hilton’s curated delivery service will be initially launched at locations in Bangalore, Pune, Delhi and Trivandrum. Hilton has also reached out to its regular guests via personalized communication to inform them about the curated delivery service, and has received a very encouraging initial response, including orders for special occasions.