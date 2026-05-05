Indian Railways Announces New East Coast Railway Division at Rayagada, Operations from June 1

Bhubaneswar, May 5 (BNP): The Indian Railways has issued an official notification announcing the formation of a new railway division at Rayagada, marking a significant step towards strengthening rail infrastructure in the region.

The newly created division will function under the East Coast Railway and is scheduled to become operational from June 1. The move is aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency, improving passenger and freight services, and boosting connectivity across southern Odisha and adjoining areas.

Officials stated that the establishment of the Rayagada division is expected to streamline operations, support regional economic growth, and facilitate better management of key rail routes in the mineral-rich belt.