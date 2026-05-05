Kareena Kapoor Khan Leads Race Opposite Salman Khan in Raj & DK’s Upcoming Superhero Film!

Mumbai, May 5 (BNP): Speculation is mounting around Salman Khan’s upcoming superhero project with filmmaker duo Raj & DK, as Kareena Kapoor Khan emerges as the frontrunner for the female lead, reportedly overtaking earlier buzz around Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

According to industry sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in advanced discussions for the yet-untitled film and has shown strong interest in the role. Reports suggest that Salman Khan has personally facilitated discussions, further strengthening her position for the project.

If finalised, the film will mark the reunion of Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs, who last appeared together in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Their previous collaborations, including Kyon Ki, Main Aur Mrs Khanna, and Bodyguard, continue to enjoy strong audience recall.

Backed by Atul Agnihotri in association with Mythri Movie Makers, the film is envisioned as a large-scale superhero spectacle. Salman Khan is expected to portray a unique role of an ageing superhero drawn back into action, promising a blend of stylised action and humour—hallmarks of Raj & DK’s filmmaking.

The project is expected to go on floors around October–November 2026. Prior to this, Salman Khan is engaged in an action entertainer directed by Vamshi Paidipally, scheduled for release during Eid 2027.

Notably, the upcoming film will also mark Raj & DK’s return to the big screen nearly a decade after their last theatrical release, A Gentleman, further heightening anticipation around the project.