Hongkong Tech- Giant Nexstgo Company Ltd announces New TVC for its Laptop Brand AVITA

Hongkong Tech-giant Nexstgo Company Ltd announces the launch of its new TVC for its consumer brand AVITA which endorses its an exciting range of laptops. The brand calls for people who are in a constant rage to reach heights without compromising on their lifestyle. Certainly, it is the cusp where technology meets your lifestyle demands. Gadgets bestow a sense of motivation to work hard at the moment and lead a successful life, now and forever. Moreover, AVITA relies on three core values, Liberty, Diversity, and Individualism, which in turn explains that the brand strives to design gadgets that deliver an exceptional and personalized experience to the new generation of tech users.

From laptops to IoT products, this brand has an amazing range of lifestyle products to choose from. The “Liber New Generation” series has features that you’ll always seek for in a laptop. The product offers 15 vivacious colors & 6 exquisite patterns to choose from. Besides that, the laptops are also fully loaded and come with the following features:

Fingerprint Reader Powered by Windows Hello Ergonomic Backlit Keyboard FHD IPS Borderless Display Thin and Light Design Lightning Fast SSD Storage Up to 10 hours* of battery life Large Trackpad Preloaded with Windows 10 Home. The new TVC will be launched in the digital platform at the onset; and will gradually encompass television and other media portals for publicity. Catch it now at TVC.

About the brand, AVITA believes in the wonder and power of the individual. Their expertise lies in making premium technology products that strive to fit your intellect and lifestyle.