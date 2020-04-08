ISRA announces 18 Musical Stars for Sangeet Setu Virtual Concerts

India: A series of virtual concerts “Sangeet Setu” was announced by the Indian Singers Rights Association, ISRA today through a virtual press conference. During these unprecedented times, India’s singing legends and stalwarts have come forth in an extraordinary line up to perform in a show of solidarity with the people at the forefront of the battle against COVID 19. The concerts are scheduled between 8.00 pm and 9:00 pm on 10th, 11th and 12th April 2020. The feed for the concert will be available on OTT, TV, Digital and Social channels.

The concert is blessed by Smt. Lata Mangeshkarji and the artist line up will include Smt. Asha Bhonsle, Sh. S.P. Balasubramaniam, Sh. K.J. Yesudas, Sh. Udit Narayan, Sh.Anoop Jalota, Sh. Pankaj Udhas, Smt. Kavita Krishnamurthy, Sh. Sudesh Bhosale, Sh. Suresh Wadkar, Sh. Talat Aziz, Smt. Alka Yagnik, Sh.Kumar Shanu, Sh. Hariharan, Sh. Shankar Mahadevan, Sh. Sonu Nigam, Sh. Salim Merchant, Sh. Shaan and Sh. Kailash Kher.

Talking about the initiative, Creative Director, Manish Baradia, of Moving Pixels Company said “This is not just a concert series, it’s a national movement. We want to take this concert to 1 billion screens.”

Speaking on behalf XP&D and Be.Live, Sukrit Singh added “The O2O (Offline to Online) concert belongs to the nation – our feed is free for anyone who can get it to a screen. We appeal to every OTT, TV or digital channel to stream the content for free and show solidarity with the current battle.” The feed of the virtual concerts will be available on several OTT platforms including MX Player, Hotstar, Vodafone Play, Flipkart, Jio Tv and Sony Liv.

On the creative side, celebrated artist Sonu Nigam said, “Every Indian be it an official, a health worker, an essential services provider or citizen at home – is contributing in this battle. Specially mothers, home makers and sisters at home who are bearing the burden. As artists salute you through our music.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, artist Kailash Kher opined, “From the birth to the infinity, from the darkness to the Light, Music Fills all emptiness of life. Medication is limited to heal body but music heals soul. On behalf of ISRA we come together as a family to sing for you all to spread positivity amongst all of us in this dark phase bringing entertainment for enlightenment and cheer.”

Further elaborating on the call to action Shaan added “We urge everyone to stay at home. With this initiative, we will be able to come to your homes and sing for the country. I urge everyone to donate generously to the PM Cares fund, as every single rupee counts.”

On behalf of ISRA, CEO Sanjay Tandon said “ISRA decided that leading Singers of the Country will entertain the masses and try to lighten their stress, strain and depression in these tough times. I thank all the Artists who have made themselves available for this National Service. I would also like to thank MPC and XP&D Be.live to have partnered with us in this effort.”

Please find below the details for Sangeet Setu Virtual Concerts

Date: 10th, 11th 12th April 2020

Time: 8.00 pm – 9.00 pm

Available on – MX Player, Hotstar, Vodafone Play, Flipkart, Jio Tv and Sony Liv

Supported by Doordarshan and other channels

