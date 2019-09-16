Launch of Kadal Unavu exclusive store in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai based Seafood and meat sales portal kadalunavu.com has launched their first retail outlet at Porur in Chennai today. This is an exclusive store for Sea Fishes, Shell Fishes, Meat and Poultry. A set of youngsters cum alumni of Loyola college have started this venture 3 years back as an online portal and reached the milestone of launching their first retail store today in Chennai. The store is equipped with all the latest machinery and a state of the art processing is maintained to deliver fresh meat in a hygienic Eco condition. The brand is coming up with different varieties of marinated seafood and meat as well.

This brand has found itself standalone on a few lines as they stand by the concept of “Pay for what you consume.” This is one of the compelling issues when it comes to meat or fish buying from outlets. “When it comes to Seafood, the market is so unorganized, where the customers pay more at their local markets for the lesser quantum whereas in Kadal Unavu, the meat or fish is weighed only after cleaning and cutting and what you get is 100% Cookable Meat” said Mr. Rozario, Director of Kadal Unavu. “FSSAI had recently launched a ‘Clean and safe meat’ initiative to ensure the availability of clean and safe meat products to consumers. Kadal Unavu’s primary objective

is to ensure that by all means” he added.

The grand launch ceremony was graced by the presence of Mr. Ernavoor Narayanan – Former MLA and President of Samathuva Makkal Kazhagam, Mr. G. Robert – North Chennai Retailers Association, Mr. Jeyaseelan – Film Producer and the Board of directors of Kadal Unavu, Mr. Rozario, Mr. Michael Allwyn, Mr. Mohammed Shafeeq, Mr. Antony Manoj and the owner of the franchise, Mr. V. Selvanathan. For retail showrooms, the brand is venturing into franchise model and the first exclusive franchise has been opened in Porur today. Kadalunavu.com is planning to expand in several other parts of Chennai and then to various other Tier I and Tier II cities across India.