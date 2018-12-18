MIAL Releases Sustainability Report 2018

GVK Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) – the operator of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), published its fourth biennial Sustainability Report 2018, delineating its triple bottom line performance.

The report is based on the theme – ‘Coming Together for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, showcases performance and achievements for FY 2016–17 and FY 2017–18. Through this report, MIAL aims to keep its stakeholders informed regarding progress on vital sustainability issues such as Climate Change, Safety & Security, Environment & Health and others to create value in short, medium and long term.

MIAL is the first and only airport operator in India to publish Sustainability Report in public domain. MIAL has been publishing the Sustainability Report since 2012.

Aligning with the vision, of making CSMIA one of the world’s best airport; MIAL focuses on good corporate citizenship and commits to ingrain sustainability into its core business strategy and operations. This is perfectly demonstrated by CSMIA, a truly global airport conforming to international standards in terms of design, processes, service and facilities.

Key Highlights: Sustainability report 2018

Ÿ Mapped sustainability efforts as MIAL’s contribution to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Ÿ 22% increase in domestic passengers & 13% increase in international passengers during the reporting period as compared to the previous reporting period.

Ÿ Successfully operated 969 aircraft movements in a day – highest for any single runway airport in the world

Ÿ 10% increase in air traffic movement as compared to the previous reporting period.

Ÿ 21% increase in cargo throughput as compared to the previous reporting period.

Ÿ Achieved ASQ score of 5 in 2017 as compared to 4.96 in 2015

Ÿ 94,986 Man-hours of training imparted to employees in the reporting period

Ÿ Over INR 38 Million spent on CSR initiatives during the reporting period

Ÿ 3,205 kWp Capacity of solar power plant installed, increasing the total renewable energy by 200%

Ÿ 16% reduction in direct GHG emissions as compared to 2014-16

Ÿ 93% of total procurement from local suppliers

Ÿ 1,381 kWp capacity of solar power plant under process

Through the report, MIAL has demonstrated its commitment towards meaningful participation for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).This report has been developed ‘In accordance’ – Comprehensive option of the latest Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) Standards. Based on GRI database MIAL is the 1St Airport Operator in Asia to release the sustainability report in accordance with GRI Standards – comprehensive option. The report is externally assured by Bureau Veritas (India) Private Limited in line with requirements of the AccountAbility 1000 Assurance Standard (AA1000AS) (2008) – Type 2 Moderate level.