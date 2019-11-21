Now purchase FASTag at Airtel Payments Bank and enjoy exciting benefits

Airtel Payments Bank, in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), has made FASTag available across its digital and retail touch points. FASTag enables automatic cashless payments at toll plazas across India, making road travel frictionless and time efficient.

FASTag can be purchased in a matter of few clicks on the Bank section of Airtel Thanks App. Airtel Payments Bank is offering a special benefit of Rs 50 cashback on FASTag purchase made via the app. Airtel Thanks customers will soon be able to enjoy an additional benefit of Rs 50 cashback on the online purchase.

FASTag can also be purchased from select banking points of Airtel Payments Bank. To buy a FASTag customers need to share a copy of the vehicle’s Registration Certificate (RC) and registration number.

FASTag is linked to a registered Airtel Payments Bank account or wallet to enable instant automatic deduction of toll charges. There is no need to recharge FASTag separately and bank/Wallet balance is good enough. FASTag users also get 2.5% cashback from NHAI on all Toll payments done using FASTag

Mr. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with NPCI to offer FASTag as part of our endeavour to bring a range of popular services to our digital platforms and promote cashless payments. We believe that upcoming use cases from NPCI such as digital parking payments and even challan payments will add to customer convenience and add to the vibrant digital ecosystem that India is building.”

Ms. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “It is good to witness that Airtel Payments Bank is making FASTag available to vehicle owners for convenient and seamless toll plaza experience. Given the fact that we are just few days away for the mandatory FASTag implementation on 528+ toll plazas, it becomes crucial to create awareness among vehicle owners about its process and advantages. We would like to acknowledge the efforts of Airtel Payments Bank for creating a platform for its customers by giving them a hassle free toll payment experience with FASTag, and also contributing towards digitisation of toll payments.”