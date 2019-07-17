Nutrimiller opens doors to health-conscious snackers

Pune is now the proud home for a nutritious snacking company – Nutrimiller. It has opened shop at Marketyard, Pune for consumers who enjoy healthy snacks and bites. Nutrimiller is dry fruit, nuts and healthy bites brand that was established to cater to the changing health choices and lifestyle of the people in India. Nutrimiller has its name inspired by nutrition and mills – as in a factory.

The company is started by Shubham Goyal and Kantilal Bathiya, who has been dealing in dry fruits for the last 30 years as GB Dry Fruits and is the 3rd generation in the business of dry fruits. “With the backing of this legacy, we are happy to take the business and the new brand name forward. We look at it as the first step towards making health products such as Nutrimiller a part of every household in India” express both owners unanimously.

All these products and more are made available at a store 1500 sq meters showroom at Market Yard in Pune. Priced competitively, the range of products favour every age group and the varieties suit multiple taste palettes. The showroom also houses a special range of exotic dry fruits and nuts such as Goji Berry, Brazil Nuts, Pecans, and Hazelnuts among others. These are excellent sources of natural nutrition and help in correcting many lifestyle diseases. A special range of homemade, sugar-free munches will also be available like granola dates, energy bite peanut butter balls, dry fig bars, chocolate protein bars, seeds and nuts trail, cookies – ragi and saffron among others.

Nutrimiller is excited to offer customers and spoil them for choice.