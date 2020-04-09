Pan America Shirt & Trousers contributes Rs. 25 lakhs to PMCARES Relief Fund for the fight against COVID19

Pan America -a national brand of men’s fashions understands the social responsibility and to show solidarity with the nation has extended a small helping hand. It has contributed Rs 25 lakh to PM Cares Relief Fund for the fight against COVID-19, stated the company in a press note issued in Hyderabad today.

Pan America salutes India’s Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji for the efforts taken by him. “We are with you Mr. Prime Minister in this challenging time” say the Directors.

“It is not only 25 lakhs, but if our country is in trouble we are ready to contribute as much as we can in the coming times” adds Rajkumar Lalwani, Director.

Ashok Bhandari, another Director adds: “A special thanks to our thousands of dealers and our customers for their continued patronage”. We couldn’t have done this without their support.

In this moment of crisis, we request everyone to stay at home and be safe. Together we can and we will win this battle against Coronavirus.

About Pan America: Pan America is a leading menswear brand in the mid-segment men’s fashion industry with a wide range of Shirts, Trousers, Jeans, and T-Shirts which are available in thousands of leading retail outlets across India.Pan America Shirts and Trousers are manufactured by Royalex Fashions India Private Ltd with its corporate office at Bangalore, India. The brand delivers affordable and stylized clothing for men. Pan America is focused on the mid-segment market.