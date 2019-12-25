Pramati adopts school in Adoni, funds building infrastructure upgrade

Hyderabad: Pramati Technologies, the pioneering software technology company, today announced it is adopting the Zilla Parishath High School in Peddathumbalam village near Kurnool, under the One-School-At-A-Time Mission run by entrepreneurs and professionals in India and USA, with an aim to rebuild infrastructure and working conditions of rural, underprivileged schools in India.

Pramati has signed an MoU with OSAAT India, a registered non-profit organization that is helping schools rebuild their infrastructure and providing basic facilities like classrooms, and fully functional toilets.

Vijay Pullur, co-founder and CEO of Pramati Technologies, said, “Pramati’s CSR programs aims at improving foundational and advanced education. Basic education is key to personal economic growth and good citizenship. OSAAT is on a great mission of improving infrastructure in dilapidated Government schools. Pramati is delighted to be associated with OSAAT and contributing to this great initiative.”

Balkrishna Rao, Operational Chief of OSAAT, said “OSAAT is on a mission to revamp our rural schools which badly need infrastructure and basic facilities. Pramati’s timely help to build much needed additional classrooms in the Peddathumbalam school, is what we believe is the model where corporates join hands with OSAAT that will help us to fix hundreds of such schools in future”.

OSAAT has already revamped 29 government schools in rural Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and is presently working with eight other schools in these states. The Pramati initiative marks OSAAT’s entry into Andhra Pradesh.

Pramati believes corporate social responsibility is an integral part of being a successful business. As responsible corporate citizens, we are committed to doing our part in solving certain important challenges faced by the society. Pramati believes that by focusing on one particular area of concern — education — it can contribute to improving lives and making a positive difference in the community.