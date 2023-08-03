Sangeetha Mobiles, one of the leading sellers of mobiles and electronics, onboards the ONDC Network

03, August 2023: Sangeetha Mobiles, a leading multi-brand retail chain of mobiles and electronics, has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). They have joined as a seller through SellerApp, which is a Marketplace Seller Network Participant on the ONDC Network. With the help of SellerApp, Sangeetha Mobiles’ catalogue including mobiles, laptops, accessories, etc. is now discoverable by buyers across India through buyer apps on the ONDC network.

Sangeetha Mobiles has 800+ stores across the country with a significant presence in South Indian states. They claim to have a delivery timeline of 2 hours within the serviceable locations. Onboarding onto the ONDC Network will enable Sangeetha Mobiles to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers on all ONDC protocol-enabled buyer apps. This strategic collaboration will facilitate the brand’s effort in increasing its consumer base. At the same time, it would help consumers buying through ONDC protocol-enabled buyer apps to buy from a trusted brand like Sangeetha Mobiles and avail their services.

As an adopter of ONDC Network, Sangeetha Mobiles is proud to represent everything innovative in their service. The brand is very customer-centric and is proud to extend its base through ONDC protocol-enabled buyer apps. By becoming a part of the ONDC Network, Sangeetha Mobiles is aiming to create several touchpoints with consumers by continuously introducing the latest range of electronic products.

T Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said, “ONDC is an open, unbundled, and interoperable network for every stakeholder, providing equal opportunities for all. We are happy to see Sangeetha Mobiles’ integration through SellerApp, adding a new range of options for buyers. On the back of the Network’s capabilities, Sangeetha Mobiles can expand its customer reach, offer diverse choices, and contribute to creating a robust and inclusive e-commerce ecosystem.” Subhash Chandra, MD, Sangeetha Mobiles said, “We are thrilled to be one of the early adopters of the ONDC Network. By leveraging the power of the ONDC Network, we aim to create a seamless experience for customers nationwide, ensuring they can access our offerings effortlessly and engage with our brand in an entirely new way.” Dilip Vamanan, Co-founder of SellerApp said, “The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is set to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape. It is poised to be a game changer for the entire e-commerce industry, opening up exciting opportunities by unlocking unprecedented growth potential. As a technology enabler in the ONDC mission, we are thrilled to be part of this transformative journey, helping businesses like Sangeetha Mobiles expand their storefront and reach a vast array of buyer apps on the Network.”

India’s technological ecosystem is expanding at a remarkable pace, with initiatives such as ONDC Protocol playing a pivotal role in fostering innovation and growth. Sangeetha Mobiles, renowned for its groundbreaking range of products, has already established a prominent presence in the market. By onboarding onto the ONDC Network, the brand is well-positioned to take its products to new customers across the country.